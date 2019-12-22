Carrie Fisher’s Brother Shares One Of Her Final Notes & It’s Spooky And Emotional

The brother of Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher recently found a note from the late star, and it is both a spooky and emotional read, according to The New York Post). The actress died in December 2016 of a heart attack after experiencing a medical emergency on her flight to Los Angeles. Shortly after Carrie’s death, her mother, famed Singin’ in the Rain actress Debbie Reynolds, also passed away.

However, as the recent missive shows, Carrie’s memory still lives on. It all started when Todd was going through his mother Debbie’s desk. He was searching for Carrie’s Star Wars items and memorabilia that could be included in a pop-up museum at the TCL Chinese Theatre.

Todd explained that everything that Debbie held dear was in the desk, and though he had been through it before, a new letter caught his eye this time around.

It was a dedication page from a book by the English writer Adrian Tinniswood. Moreover, it was covered with his sister’s handwriting, which he described as “unmistakable.”

But the story did not end with the new discovery, as Todd revealed that he felt an eerie chill reading her message.

“I am dead. How are you? I’ll see you soon … I would call and tell you what this is like, but there is no reception up here,” the scribbles read.

“Cut. New scene, new setup, new heavenly location. I have finally got the part that I have been rehearsing for all my life. God gave me the part. This is the end of the road I have been touring on all my life,” it concluded.

Though Todd admitted that he was not sure when Carrie had penned the spiritual prose, he added that he found meaning in the timing of his discovery.

“It just blew my mind,” Todd said.

“I thought, ‘Wow, why am I finding this right now?'”

Loading...

Todd also confessed that he had been asked a number of times how he has been able to deal with the tragedy of losing both his mother and his sister in such a short space of time. Todd admitted that he has been able to move on due to his faith.

“Part of it is the faith that we all shared, my mother, my sister and I — the idea that we shall meet again,” he poignantly stated.

The letter discovery comes just as the Skywalker saga comes to a close with the recent release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The movie has been hotly anticipated, and The Inquisitr reported what movie-goers could expect, especially concerning the end credit scene.