Demi Lovato Is Taking Her Breakup From Austin Wilson Well, Sources Say

Demi Lovato is reportedly in good spirits following her split with Austin Wilson.

According to Hollywood Life, the “Lightweight” singer recently ended her relationship with Wilson after one month together. A source confirmed to the outlet that not only are the pair over but that Lovato is also doing great post-breakup. The songstress and the model were reportedly both ready to end their relationship and were never planning to get extremely involved in each other’s lives. A source also shared that Lovato has other things to focus on in terms of her career and stepping back into the music scene.

“Things weren’t ever that serious between them and she’s doing really well. She liked him and they were having fun but they weren’t even together that long,” a source shared.

“She’s very focused on her new music and all of the exciting things she’s got professionally in the new year.”

Lovato herself also recently told her fans that she was handling the breakup well. Following their split, many of Lovato’s fans reached out to the singer via social media. One fan reportedly sent Lovato a direct message stating that they would defend her honor against Wilson. Lovato then encouraged the fan not to “go after” the tattooed model. She also confirmed to her fans that Wilson was more than what he appeared to be in photos and what fans thought of him.

“Please don’t go after him. He’s a good guy. Much better than what people see on the outside just because he’s got a lot of tattoos,” she said in one message. “Breakups are hard for both parties involved. Just stay nice and say prayers,” she then continued.

The “Skyscraper” singer first when public with her then-beau back in November. The two went Instagram official through PDA-filled photos shared on the app. Lovato also referred to Wilson as “My Love” on social media during the couple’s relationship. Since getting together, the two seemed to be inseparable and were seen enjoying each other’s company at places like Disneyland and Space Mountain. The pair also engaged in steamy photos for a photoshoot with Angelo Kritikos, which have reportedly since been deleted.

Loading...

Although Lovato and Wilson are no longer together, Lovato has been keeping busy over the past few months. The songstress shared on her Instagram page that she would be releasing new music soon. She has also guest-starred on Will & Grace for the NBC comedy’s final season.