Ainsley Rodriguez Stuns In A Crop Top With A Daring Cut Out: ‘Cheers To Life’

Fitness model Ainsley Rodriguez recently wowed Instagram with a double picture update where she wore a tiny black crop top on a fun night out. Though the Miami-based beauty is most famous for her exercise-centric snaps, she often shares glimpses into her outside-the-gym life, and this was just one example that fans were loving.

In the pictures, Ainsley wore a black ruffled crop top. The top was off-the-shoulder, ably showing off her chiseled collarbone. Moreover, the garment featured a daring cutout in the center of the bust, giving a glimpse of the skin in between Ainsley’s cleavage. The short hem of the top also meant that the camera caught a full view of the fitness fanatic’s famously sculpted abs and tiny waist.

Showing off her sartorial chops, Ainsley paired the top with a pair of oversized statement, black beaded earrings. Her hair was swept into a chic and sleek low bun, adding to the sultriness of the ensemble. Her makeup expertly flattered her face, with mascara to make her eyes pop and a terracotta lip that made her sun-kissed skin glow.

In the first picture, Ainsley sweetly smiled for the camera while holding a margarita type drink with a well-manicured hand. In the second, she gives her nearly 2 million followers a view of her stunning profile as she turned her head sideways as she rested her elbow on the table.

In her caption, Ainsley described growing up with her grandmother, whom she called her “abuela.” Ainsley said that her abuela used to say that one should never “show their bottom teeth” when smiling. However, Ainsley wrote that she believed the opposite and that a big smile showing all one’s teeth was the best kind since it showed true joy.

In that vein, Ainsley wished her fans “cheers,” both to the weekend and to life in general.

Fans loved the inspirational upload, and it quickly racked up more than 20,000 likes and over 800 comments.

“You look gorgeous!! Keep smiling!” one fan raved, with a blushing smiley face emoji.

Loading...

“Absolutely best smile ever,” echoed a second, with two fire emoji.

“Your smiles lights up rooms… Better than Edison could have…” proclaimed a third, adding the 100 perfect emoji.

“Your smile always makes me pause scrolling IG, to stop and feel the joy you convey,” sweetly concluded a fourth.

It appears as if Ainsley has been in a social mood for the festive season, as she has ramped up her going-out photos. Another recent shot that dropped jaws was when she stunned in a leopard print mini-dress, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.