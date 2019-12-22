Barbara Palvin & Alexina Graham Sizzle In White Robes

Barbara Palvin and Alexina Graham were spotted on each others’ Instagram feeds a day ago. They both posted pictures of themselves wearing white robes.

The former opted to showcase the final photo of Alexina’s set. It showed Barbara with her arms around the redhead, as they both looked up at the camera with flirty and smoldering expressions on their faces.

The other two photos were similar, because they were taken in the exact same spot. The first image of the set showed the duo glancing at the camera with similar expressions. Alexina hugged her chest and Barbara played with her hair with her left hand.

The redhead sported light eyeshadow and light pink lipstick. She also wore a dusting of pink blush. Plus, the model wore her hair down and slicked back in soft waves.

Meanwhile, Barbara opted to showcase her volume with large curls and a heavy part. She wore light purple eyeshadow, dark mascara, and light lipstick.

The second image offered a completely different vibe, as Alexina rested her head on Barbara’s shoulders. She glanced at the camera with her lips slightly parted.

The Hungarian stunner, on the other hand, sat up and tilted her head to the left. She placed her left arm around Alexina, and grabbed a piece of her robe.

Fans sent their compliments to the duo in the comments section.

“The team-up i never knew i needed for 2020,” gushed an admirer.

“I love you [sic] guys’s friendship,” declared a follower.

“Oh my God hang on to it as long as you can. It looks like the great end of year,” wrote a fan, taking note of the captions.

“Best new angels,” expressed a fourth Instagram user.

The photo received over 714,000 likes on Barbara’s page, while Alexina’s set has been liked over 59,000 times.

The two became part of the Victoria’s Secret Angels at the same time, in mid-March of this year. So it’s not a huge surprise that they would become friends. Plus, it seems like they also share a silly sense of humor.

And this isn’t to mention another one of Barbara’s recent updates, which was also associated with Victoria’s Secret. This time, she was seen in a lavender lingerie set. She leaned forward onto a vintage-inspired chair in the shot. The bombshell glanced up at the camera with her hair obscuring her right eye. Meanwhile, her cleavage was on full display. The space behind her was ornately decorated with gold trim.