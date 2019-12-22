Whitney Cummings Alleges That She Got In Trouble For Wishing Someone ‘Merry Christmas’ On A TV Show Set

Comedian Whitney Cummings visited Conan recently for an interview and told the talk show host a story about how she allegedly got in trouble for saying “Merry Christmas” to an intern on the set of a television show she was working on last year, reports People.

Cummings doesn’t say what show she was working on at the time, but it should be noted she worked as an executive producer on ABC’s Roseanne reboot around the time period of the rumored incident. People also reports that Cummings had brief roles in the television series Adam Ruins Everything and Crashing. It is likely one of those three projects where the “Merry Christmas” debacle occurred.

According to the actress, she was leaving work on December 18, 2018, and she wished the staff a “Merry Christmas.” When she returned months later, she was approached by a member of the human resources department.

“By the way, I was like, ‘I don’t even care how your Christmas was, it was just a formality. Like, that’s what you say when you leave.”

Per the article from People, the reason the intern was offended by Cumming’s comment is due to them considering themselves agnostic. Cummings went on to express her frustration over the incident, saying that it would be more offensive for her to try and guess what holiday someone celebrates or religion they practice based on what they look like.

Cummings went on to state that God shouldn’t even be a discussion point in the workplace unless you have a close and personal relationship.

The Conan host — Conan O’Brien himself — agreed with Cummings sentiment. He stated that it’s difficult to know what to say during the holidays since issuing the wrong greeting could “trigger” or “offend” some.

In response to her story going live on the TBS talk show, Cummings tweeted a joke about the incident Thursday afternoon.

“I’ve been told the safest thing to say is ‘have a good holiday’ then to set yourself on fire.”

Most of Cummings’ fans have been very supportive of her story or found the humor in it like the writer herself did.

“They should be embarrassed. Next time be a grown up and either move on with your life OR use your big adult voice- say oh I don’t celebrate Christmas but happy holidays. Why complain to HR?” asked one of her followers.

“Someone reporting me to HR for saying Merry Christmas would only make me want to say it even more,” wrote a third fan.