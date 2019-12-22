Ireland Baldwin Rocks Light Blue Lingerie Set On Instagram

Ireland Baldwin shared a new Instagram update with her fans a day ago. She wore a light blue lingerie set, and posed against a blank wall.

The stunner was seen in matching bra and bottoms, with both featuring a sheer look. The bra had a classic cut with a seam on the side of her chest. Meanwhile, her bottoms had a high-rise cut in the back.

The model stood with her left arm facing the camera, which featured many prominent tattoos. This included her David Bowie piece, along with a large floral pattern. A Hello Kitty and vampire fangs also decorated her lower arm, among the numerous tattoos.

Ireland kept her makeup looking fairly natural, as she glanced at the camera with a small pout. She wore her hair down and brushed back, which her dark roots being very prominent. The rest of her locks were still blond, with her hair reaching her mid-back.

Thanks to her pose, it was hard to miss her curves. The stunner was well-lit in the image, as her skin appeared flawless in the photo.

Fans headed to the comments section to leave their compliments.

“Ireland looks like an action movie star/ Make it happen,” suggested an admirer.

Others responded to her captions.

“That’s a decision that only you can make….,” wrote a follower.

“I actually like your hair that way,” expressed a fan.

Some were distracted by her tattoos.

“You have The Bow-Myster on your shoulder!” exclaimed a fourth Instagram user, who apparently hadn’t noticed it before.

Loading...

The bombshell previously opened up to Paper Magazine about her favorite tattoo, which turned out to be the one of Bowie. She was seen sporting it for the first time in 2015 during New York Fashion Week, according to Bustle. Her dad, Alec Baldwin, apparently went with her when she got the tattoo done by Jon Boy at West 4 Tattoo. It appeared that her ink obsession began in 2013 when she got her first-ever piece, which read “truth” on her back.

Previously, Ireland shared another lingerie pic. Except this time, it was to commemorate her 24th birthday. The pieces she wore her sporty, featuring a red bra and black bottoms. She struck a dance-like pose with her arms extended to her right. Her toned abs were on full display. The model closed her eyes and wore her hair back in a casual bun. The photo had a filter that made the colors look more muted than usual.