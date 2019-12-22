Olivia Jade Appears Noticeably Thinner In Recent YouTube Video, Concerning Fans

Olivia Jade is back on YouTube but fans are worried about her health.

Lori Loughlin’s youngest daughter Olivia Jade is back on YouTube after a long hiatus in the wake of the college admissions scandal. Olivia recently posted her second video to the platform since her return, a makeup tutorial. In the video, the 20-year-old looks different than she did prior to the scandal, and many viewers expressed concern over her weight, according to Pop Culture.

The YouTube star wore a pink robe while she sat on the floor of her apartment and walked viewers through the products she uses to create an everyday makeup look. She didn’t speak about her parents’ legal troubles, which wasn’t surprising. Nevertheless, plenty of people tuned in and the video currently sits at nearly 900,000 views. Olivia made a bold decision in leaving the comments section open, which was filled with statement about how skinny she looked.

“Does her face look different? Like she lost a lot of weight or something?” one person asked.

“She lost A LOT of weight I hope she’s healthy,” another wrote.

Some comments critiqued those that were expressing concern for Olivia, particularly because the comment section in her initial return video was met with so much hate and lack of compassion.

“I find it ironic how many of the same people who were telling her she’s a terrible person and pouring salt in her wounds are acting concerned about her health now. What is wrong with y’all,” one person wrote.

Olivia made her initial return to YouTube on December 1 in a video that was exactly two minutes long. In the video, she explained that wasn’t able to talk about anything in relation to the case or what has been going on with her family. However, she decided that she wanted to return to the platform because she missed doing videos and felt like a part of her was missing, she explained.

Loading...

“This is the best I can do and I want to move on with my life. It’s so hard because I’m not trying to make this about me or how I’ve been because that’s not the point of this.”

She went on to describe how scared she had been to come back but that she knew it was the right decision for her. She also thanked her fans for sticking around through her lengthy absence.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Loughlin reportedly wanted to her daughter to wait until after the case was over to return to YouTube.