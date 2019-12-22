Olivia Culpo Shares A Breathtaking Snap Taken During A Coffee Break In Saudi Arabia

Brunette bombshell Olivia Culpo took her 4.4 million Instagram followers along with her on her travels by sharing a snap she took during a coffee break. The stunner is currently spending some time in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, attending the MDL Beast event. She has included the tag in all her posts from the exotic destination.

In the picture, Olivia sat in a chair at what appeared to be a luxurious location. She didn’t specify whether she was at a hotel, restaurant, or cafe, but the babe had a small cup of coffee on a white saucer in her hand.

She kept her curves covered up, donning a black garment with swaths of fabric draping over her physique. The fabric had some embellished gold details that added a pop of interest to the look, and she had a purse tucked beside her on the chair. The bag had a braided brown leather handle that was visible between Olivia’s arm and her torso.

Olivia’s brunette locks were parted in the middle and tumbled down in soft waves, and she played with some of her hair with one hand while the other clutched the saucer. Olivia’s nails were painted a stark white, which popped against her dark ensemble. Her makeup was neutral, with soft pink gloss on her lips, bold brows, and minimal eye makeup that accentuated her stunning eyes.

The space in which Olivia snapped the picture looked luxurious, with a gold sconce visible in the background, as well as a table topped with a vase that contained a gorgeous arrangement.

Olivia’s followers loved the exotic snap, and the post received over 147,100 likes within one day. Many of her fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the look.

“Love your hair! I’ve been thinking of growing it out and you may have just convinced me,” one fan said, enjoying the brunette bombshell’s glossy tresses.

Another fan called Olivia, “the most beautiful ever.”

Yet another follower knew the type of garment Olivia wore for the snap.

“Love your abaya! Where did you get it from??” they asked.

One fan was feeling the vibe of the snap.

“The real Princess jasmine??” they wrote.

While the location of the snap necessitated that Olivia cover up, the brunette bombshell isn’t afraid to flaunt her curves on Instagram for her eager followers. A little over a week ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the beauty shared a snap in which she donned a smoking-hot green bikini that left little to the imagination. Her brunette locks were still short in that snap, but her body looked toned and tantalizing.