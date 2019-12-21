Demi Rose Flashes Cleavage In Low-Cut Dress As She Poses In Front Of A Pyramid In Egypt

Demi Rose Mawby is living out one of her dreams as she visits Egypt. The British beauty rocked a low-cut dress as she posed in front of The Great Pyramid in Cairo for her latest Instagram update, which she posted to her account on Saturday night.

In the photo, Demi sizzles in a dark gray dress with pops of red flowers on it. The satin gown was held together only by a large brown belt. The ensemble flaunted the model’s ample cleavage and showed just a hint of her long, lean legs underneath a hip-high slit.

Demi wore her long, brown hair parted in a deep side part and styled in sleek, straight strands that she had pushed over her shoulder. She also opted for a full face of glam makeup in the shot, which included sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, and pink eye shadow.

The model added a shimmering highlighter on her face, a bronzed glow, and pink blush on her cheeks. She finished off the glam look with a dark berry color on her lips.

In the caption of the photograph, Demi revealed that she was crossing her Egypt trip off of her bucket list and then asked her fans what destination they have on their own must-see list.

Of course, Demi’s more than 11.5 million followers were quick to show their love for the snap, and clicked the like button more than 33,000 times while leaving 300 comments in just the first 12 minutes after it went live on the social media site.

“Rome is on my bucket list. Egypt is definitely another one,” one of Demi’s Instagram followers replied in the comments section of the picture.

“I’ve already done one of mine… visiting Loch Ness in Scotland… and I didn’t see the monster,” another fan told the model.

“You are a incredibly perfectly unbelievably breathtaking beautiful Goddess,” a third social media user gushed over Demi’s appearance in the snap.

Loading...

“Two Wonders of the world in one picture,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Demi recently got the pulses of her fans racing again when she posed in a black thong bathing suit just a few days before her pyramid photo.

In the background a glowing, sandy landscape can be seen, which the model compared to the planet Mars in the caption of the shot.

That photo was also a hit among Demi Rose Mawby’s followers, and has earned over 603,000 likes and over 4,600 comments for the model to date.