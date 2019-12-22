Prince George Shows Off His Cooking Skills In New Photo Featuring Four Generations Of Royals

Four generations of royals made Christmas pudding together.

Prince George was on hand to perform a special royal duty on Saturday at Buckingham Palace. He made some Christmas puddings with a little help from his dad Prince William, his grandfather Prince Charles, and his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth. It was all a part of The Royal British Legion’s Together at Christmas initiative.

The three photo series that was posted on Prince William and Kate Middleton’s official Instagram account featured the four generations of the royal family and Prince George seemed to be right in the middle of the action. The 6-year-old is seen in the first snapshot with a serious look on his face as he is working on mixing the big bowl of Christmas pudding. There were four puddings made altogether. It was said that there were poppy seeds added in, which is a nod to the iconic symbol of Remembrance.

Standing around him is the Duke of Cambridge, the Prince of Wales, and Queen Elizabeth. All three of them look quite amused as they watch the little guy working hard with the wooden spoon in hand. There is a festive Christmas tree in the background that was a perfect fit for the seasonal pictures.

The second one had the three adults looking like they were lending George a helping hand. The third and last photo consisted of the monarch, Prince William, and George posing together for an official portrait with the chef of the Royal British Legion’s care home and a few veterans. Queen Elizabeth is wearing a light blue dress with a black purse on her arm. Prince William had on a dark suit, while his dad chose a pinstripe suit for the event. Prince George wore a white shirt with blue bottoms.

The four generations of The Royal Family helped to prepare Christmas puddings at Buckingham Palace. The puddings will be served at get togethers hosted by @PoppyLegion next year. pic.twitter.com/xW3JRAic99 — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) December 21, 2019

According to Kensington Palace, this project is geared to provide extra support for the Armed Forces around Christmastime. The puddings will serve as centerpieces for the veteran communities for 2020. The Royal British Legion is just one of the charities that Queen Elizabeth is a patron of. Prince William drove his royal son to the event, while the queen and Prince Charles arrived separately.

Just the day before the foursome made Christmas puddings together, Prince Philip seemingly took ill and was advised to go the hospital. According to a previous report by The Inquisitr, he was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital in London on Friday. The 98-year-old Duke of Edinburgh is said to still be in his hospital bed recovering from an unknown illness. It was said to be more of a precautionary measure.