Fitness Model Jen Selter Sizzles In Skimpy Swimsuit Alongside Her Sister

Fitness model Jen Selter surprised her 12.8 million Instagram followers with a sizzling snap taken with her sister, Steph Selter. The picture was taken when the duo were vacationing, and though Jen didn’t share the location in a geotag, the huts on the water in the background looked very similar to the snaps she took from the Maldives.

In the picture, Jen and Steph stood with water up to mid-calf. In the background of the shot, a row of beach huts on an elevated walkway in the middle of the water were visible. Further in the distance stood a stunning mountain range with clouds floating over the top of the peaks.

Jen and Steph had their arms around each other as they posed in similar swimsuits. Jen rocked a raspberry-colored swimsuit that flaunted her sculpted physique. The top had a simple scoop neckline and a strap just underneath her assets. The unique cut meant that her cleavage was hidden, but a hint of her under boob was exposed in the sizzling look. She paired the top with basic bottoms that stretched high over her hips. Jen angled her body slightly to the side so that her derriere was on display. Her long brunette locks tumbled down her chest and she had a big smile on her face.

Her sister opted for a red one-piece swimsuit that had some unique cut-outs. The suit had a low scoop neck that flaunted a hint of cleavage, and a large circular cut-out in the middle. There was also a cut-out visible near her side, exposing even more skin for a stunning look. She likewise had her brunette locks down, although her hair was slightly curlier than Jen’s. Steph also had a big smile on her face as the duo appeared to enjoy spending some time together.

In the caption of the post, Jen wished her big sister a happy birthday, calling her her “best friend and partner in crime.”

Jen’s followers loved the sizzling snap, and the post received over 96,400 likes within just five hours. Many of Jen’s fans opted to leave a comment and share their thoughts on the Instagram update.

“That’s cute. Happy birthday! And the abs and view win this,” one fan said.

Another follower called the sisters “Two Queens & Goddesses.”

“Perfect as always,” one fan remarked.

“How can there be two sisters so good looking?” another follower questioned, loving the smoking hot shot.

Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Jen shared a snap in which she rocked a minuscule pink bikini. Again, she didn’t specify her location, but the background looked like a tropical paradise. The bombshell’s sculpted physique was on full display in the look and she appeared to be having a blast.