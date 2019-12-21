‘Days Of Our Lives’ Comings & Goings: A Sad Goodbye, New Face & Big Christmas Return

Days of Our Lives comings and goings for the upcoming episodes reveal that there will be some new faces, a big return, and a sad goodbye.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, viewers will watch as Kassie DePaiva exits the soap as Eve Donovan yet again. Eve has been one of the most unlucky characters in Salem over the past few years.

After dealing with the loss of her daughter, Paige, she also lost her husband Deimos Kiriakis. Eve then ruined her relationship with Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and eventually left town, only to return with the presumed dead Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) in tow.

Jack, who had amnesia at the time, ended up marrying Eve, who had manipulated him into the marriage and into the job as Mayor of Salem. However, after he regained his memories the pair split and Eve was eventually arrested and thrown in prison for pushing Jack’s longtime love, Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) from a balcony and putting her into a year-long coma.

However, fans know that Eve was not responsible for pushing Jen, and this week she’ll be set free from her cell just in time for Christmas. Eve won’t stick around Salem, where she has no family. She’ll leave and possibly even move to California where her father Shane, step-mother Kimberly, and sister Teresa currently live.

Meanwhile, fans will see a brand new face in Salem as actress Sydney Brower will take over the role of Arianna Horton, the daughter of Will Horton (Chandler Massey), Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith), and Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus).

Actress Kingston Foster had taken over the role from twins Sydnee and Harper Udell, but was only seen in one episode. The young actress was recast after she landed another role. The new Arianna will be seen in the Christmas Day episode of the soap opera.

In addition, fans will see Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) make another appearance on the show after leaving Salem with Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) in order to seek treatment for their baby girl, Mickey, who was diagnosed with cancer earlier in the month.

Sarah will be seen when Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) heads to Boston to find Sarah and give her a very special Christmas gift, which could very well be an engagement ring and proposal.

Fans will see Sarah back on Days of Our Lives for the December 26 episode, but she’ll also be back in the coming weeks as she returns to Salem with Eric.