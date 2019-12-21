Blond Bombshell Abby Dowse Goes Braless In White Top And Tight Pants

Blond bombshell Abby Dowse thrilled her 1.7 million Instagram followers with a smoking hot snap of herself dressed up in her festive best. The stunner from Australia rocked a white top and matching white pants, and opted to leave the bra behind for the ensemble.

For the snap, Abby posed in an all-white kitchen with modern white cabinets, a white subway tile backsplash, and white countertops. She carried on with the hue in her own ensemble as well, and clad her toned physique in a white crop top crafted from a ribbed material and a pair of matching white drawstring pants. The outfit was from Lounge Apparel, and Abby made sure to tag the brand in the picture itself, as well as in the caption.

The pants were a high-waisted style that accentuated her slim waist and hourglass physique, and they clung to her toned legs. The drawstrings dangled down the front as she arched her back, emphasizing her curves. Abby didn’t appear to be wearing a bra underneath the crop top, making the photo NSFW.

The blond bombshell accessorized with a delicate bracelet on each arm, a silver cross necklace, and a festive red Santa hat. Her blond hair cascaded down her shoulders in tousled waves, and her makeup was natural, with just a hint of eye makeup to accentuate her blue eyes, and pink gloss on her plump pout.

It seems that Abby is getting in the Christmas spirit, as her caption indicated. Though she was solo in the picture, she confessed to her followers that she loved spending time with her family for the holidays.

Abby’s followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot snap, and the post received over 12,000 likes within just two hours. Many of her fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the look.

“I don’t remember you wearing white that often. You look stunning in that color with your skin tone. Merry Christmas Abby,” one fan commented, loving the crisp white against her bronzed skin.

Another fan felt the same.

“what a vision in white,” they added.

“I hope your family has the best Christmas ever,” a fan sweetly said.

“You look absolutely stunning perfect my love,” another added, followed by a string of emoji.

Abby isn’t afraid to flaunt her curves to tantalize her eager followers. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, the blond beauty donned a tight white bodysuit and ripped jeans. Just as in her latest update, she left the bra behind for the snap, sharing a super sexy photo that thrilled her fans.