Cindy Prado Rocks Tight Workout Gear On Instagram

Cindy Prado captured her followers’ attention today with a new Instagram update. It had seven pictures in total and showed her walking around the Miami Design District. She wore tight workout gear, which consisted of a sports bra and leggings.

Her ensemble was matching and featured a barely-discernible snakeskin-pattern. The bottoms were high-waisted with a soft waistline. The top sides of the legs featured horizontal stripes. The bra, on the other hand, mixed the snakeskin-print with light gray fabric.

The stunner accessorized with a matching, small backpack. She slung the bag over her right shoulder. Her hair was down, and Cindy added dark sunglasses into the mix.

The first five photos of the set were taken in the same spot. The model was seen standing by a crosswalk on a sidewalk. She glanced at the camera with sultry looks, while striking slightly varying poses. Behind her was a row of storefronts that were lit up and made mostly out of glass.

From turning her left shoulder towards the camera, tugging at her leggings, to appearing mid-stride, Cindy flaunted her figure. In particular, her derriere was easily seen in some of the shots.

The last two pictures of the set, on the other hand, differed in that they showed the model walking across the crosswalk. The image was more zoomed-out and showed her from head-to-toe. These revealed that she finished her look with long socks and white sneakers.

The set appears to have been shot as the sun was setting. The first and last photos were the darkest and seemed to reveal the actual light conditions. The rest of the pictures were taken with a different shutter speed for brighter images.

Fans had lots of nice messages for the bombshell in the comments section.

“Hottest girl on Instagram there’s no debate,” declared an admirer.

“Cindy in one word you are a TOP model,” gushed a follower.

“Wowww u are absolutely on fire u are so d*m gorgeous cindy,” wrote a fan.

“The hottest girl to walk the streets of Miami!” exclaimed a fourth Instagram user.

In addition, the bombshell shared another update three days ago where her curves were on display. She wore a light blue mini dress that hugged her curves. The chest portion featured vertical ruffles. Meanwhile, the rest of her outfit was gathered in the front for a flirty vibe. Cindy accessorized with a nude handbag that she threw over her right shoulder.