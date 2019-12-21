‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Sizzles In Tiny Daisy Dukes

“World’s Sexiest Nurse” Lauren Drain tantalized her 3.9 million Instagram followers with a smoking hot snap of her toned physique in a barely-there outfit. Lauren shared the picture as a way to encourage her followers to participate in her 2020 New You Challenge, which she commented in the caption was open for pre-registration, and directed her fans to check out her fitness Instagram account.

Though Lauren is currently pregnant, and has been sharing plenty of pictures of her growing bump, she opted to show a photo from before her pregnancy. She posed in front of a plain white wall, allowing her sculpted physique to be the focal point of the shot.

Lauren rocked a white halter-neck crop top with embellishments along the bottom, and a pair of Daisy Dukes so small they barely covered anything at all. The Daisy Dukes rode low on her hips, exposing several inches of her toned abdomen and resting below her belly button, and they also showcased her toned legs.

Lauren added a pair of clean white sneakers to the ensemble, and pulled her blond locks up in a messy bun. The bombshell wore natural-looking makeup, including a nude lip and lashes, and gazed off in the distance as she flaunted her toned body. The outfit showcased her chiselled body to perfection, and was a smart decision to pair with a caption talking about a fitness challenge. The definition on Lauren’s bronzed body was evident in the snap.

Lauren’s fans loved the stunning snap, and the post received over 11,500 likes within just four hours. Many of her followers took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the sizzling shot.

One follower was convinced that Lauren would bounce back to her pre-baby body quickly, and commented “you’ll be back to this stage in no time.”

“One of your cutest pics to date, other than your prego ones,” another fan said.

One follower was particularly captivated by Lauren’s stems, and said “those legs are freaking amazing” followed by a string of fire emoji.

Another fan was into her fashion sense, and said “absolutely love that top!”

Though Lauren has been sharing plenty of sweet shots documenting her pregnancy for her eager followers, the bombshell has also shared the occasional throwback to a time when she had a flat stomach with insane abs. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Lauren started promoting her 2020 New You Challenge with a snap of herself in a skimpy black bra, underwear, and knee-high socks. She got sweaty in the athletic photo which showcased her incredible body.