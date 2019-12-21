Sky Days Gets Flirty In A Crop Top & Ripped Jeans In Front Of A Christmas Tree

Black Ink Crew’s Sky Days got flirty in her new Instagram update today. She posed in front of a Christmas tree while rocking a crop top and ripped jeans.

The black top had long sleeves and a low neckline, which was comprised of twisted fabric. Below that was a front-tie accent. She paired it with ripped jeans. The rips were on her knees and upper thighs and the hem was frayed at her ankles. She cinched her waist with a dark belt with gold hardware. Sky completed her look with black, heeled boots.

The reality TV star accessorized further with a tan, brimmed hat and a necklace. She wore her hair down and tugged at a strand with her right hand. Her colorful makeup was also notable. In particular, her red glossy lipstick popped as she pursed her lips with a hint of a smile on her face. Sky also opted for dark blush and shimmery eyeshadow.

In the first photo of the set, the tattoo artist stood with her left leg crossed in front. Behind her was a well-decorated Christmas tree. It was quite tall, with only a portion of it captured in the frame. The tree was decorated with extra-large ornaments and glittering lights. That’s not to mention the pile of nicely wrapped presents that were scattered on the ground.

The second photo was similar, except Sky faced the camera straight-on. She looked down while raising her right hand towards her hair. She crossed her right leg in front.

Fans rushed to the comments section to leave a variety of messages, most of them focusing on her good looks.

“Those boots are so cute,” gushed a follower.

“The baddest in all she do @flyyytattedsky I love you lady,” expressed an admirer.

Others referred to 600 Breezy, as fans are seemingly missing seeing him on her feed.

Loading...

“Please go Love on 600, y’all miss each other,” joked a fan.

“Did you and @600breezy break up,” asked a fourth Instagram user.

One person responded in the affirmative. However, it’s not unusual for these questions to pop up whenever Sky stops posting couple pics.

Previously, the tattoo artist shared another photo where she rocked a revealing shirt. This time, the top had an off-the-shoulder cut and a front-tie accent. It had a houndstooth-like pattern throughout. Sky stood in front of a green screen, presumably on the set of Black Ink Crew. Her dark lipstick added drama to her look.