Rita Ora Sizzles in A Festive Red Bikini While On Holiday With Family

Rita Ora is red-hot in a stunning swimsuit in St. Barts.

Rita Ora is on holiday with her family in St. Barts, and she is looking smoking hot while chilling with them on the beach on Saturday. The Daily Mail obtained a few photos of the pop singer as she strolled around in a red bikini, showing off plenty of skin the weekend before Christmas. She is certainly no stranger to showcasing her petite physique.

Ora put her well-toned body on display by wearing a red strapless bikini top that tied in the back. It revealed just a hint of cleavage. The matching bottoms hugged her small hips and were tiny enough in the backside that much of her derriere could be seen. The suit also showcased the many tattoos that she has in various spots on her body. She also wore a silk printed headwrap that she tied in the back to keep her short hair out of the way as she romped on the sandy beach. The bag that she carried seemed to match the headwrap as well. Ora appeared to be keeping her essentials in the bag just in case they are needed.

The 29-year-old accessorized with a few chains around her neck, some bracelets on her wrist, and a pair of thick brown sunglasses to keep the glare of the sun out of her eyes. Her long nails were perfectly manicured and polished with a fun glittery color that seemed to glisten in the sunlight. She kept her makeup to a bare minimum for her time of relaxation.

At one point, Rita Ora was seen walking hand-in-hand on the beach with her mother, Vera, who dazzled in a blue one-piece swimsuit and a leopard print wrap that she wore around her waist. Also along for the fun family trip is Ora’s father Besnik, her sister Elena, and her brother Don. The superstar and her family did a little bit of sunning on the beach and then headed out to the ocean to go jetting around on a boat.

Ora has been sharing a few photos in the past 24 hours of herself on holiday. She seems to have an array of colorful and revealing bikinis that she isn’t afraid to display for her fans. Just recently, the brunette bombshell shared an Instagram photo of herself in another strapless bikini, only this one was blue. She posed in a sultry fashion and her 15.7 million followers loved it. In another post right after that, she wrote how busy she has been this year, but now she is going to enjoy these few days with her family. Rita Ora also said that she is looking forward to the new year as well.