Larsa Pippen Goes Skintight In A Pair Of PVC Pants, Black Boots & Crop Top

Larsa Pippen defied her age in a pair of PVC pants for a brand new Instagram photo, which she shared with her fans on Saturday afternoon.

In the sexy snapshot, Larsa is seen wearing the black pants that are so tight, they look painted on. The Kardashian bestie paired the bottoms with some black leather boots with metal chains draped over them and a white hooded crop top.

The ensemble flaunted Larsa’s tiny waist, curvy hips, and long, lean legs as she posed in a room with cream-colored walls and a matching couch. Racks of clothing can be seen behind her, as well as a tan rug and the end of a bed made up with white linens.

Larsa wore her long, light brown hair in a half up, half down style, with sleek, straight strands that cascaded over her shoulders.

She also opted for a full face of glam makeup in the shot, an application which included sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, and pink eyeshadow. She added a shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheekbones, and a nude lip to complete the look.

In the caption of the snap, Larsa admitted that she loved relaxing during “chill,” casual nights, even though she looked like she could be ready to hit the town at a moment’s notice.

Meanwhile, the former Real Housewives star’s nearly 2 million followers appeared to approve of the photograph, which earned more than 6,500 likes and nearly 70 comments in the first three hours after it went live on the platform.

“Wow you look so fantastic,” one of Larsa’s fans posted in the comments section of the picture.

“I’m trying figure out is this your bedroom or a random room to take picture?… asking for a friend,” a second comment read.

Loading...

“I want those pants,” another fan stated.

“Seriously, Larsa? You never seem to age. You look absolutely gorgeous all the time. I don’t know how you do it. Tell us your secrets. We need to know!” a fourth social media user gushed over the model.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Larsa doesn’t seem to mind showcasing her curves for her fans. Just days before her PVC pants snap, she let it all hang out in a neon pink string bikini at the beach.

That post sent Larsa Pippen’s fans into a frenzy online, as they have flocked to click the like button nearly 46,000 times while leaving over 500 comments to date for the reality TV personality.