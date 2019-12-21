Ana Cheri Flaunts Underboob In New Instagram Pic

Ana Cheri shared a new Instagram pic today that’s likely to capture many of her fan’s attention. She was seen posing shirtless as she left her underboob on display.

The stunner faced the camera straight-on for the photo. She wore an oversized, dark gray plaid suit and a small thong. The thong was black with a very low waistline. Thanks to Ana’s decision to opt out of a shirt or bra, her chest was left exposed. She partially censored the photo by placing her left hand on the top of her curves, while putting her other hand on the side of her head. A gold chain necklace hugged the bottom of her chest, which added a glam vibe to her look.

Ana wore her hair down in a side part with luxurious curls that fell down the front of her shoulders. She also sported dark red lipstick, along with dark eyeshadow on her outer lids. She parted her lips for a sultry expression.

The model posed in a corner of a room, with a mirror to the right side and a window to the left. It appeared to be night-time when the picture was taken. Light pink curtains decorated the side of the window, while matching roses could be seen on a stack of books.

Fans took to the comments section to leave their rave reviews of the new photo.

“The older you get the finer you get tf?” asked an admirer.

“Wow…how do you do this,” wondered a follower.

“Toned? D*mm you are Perfect the way you are,” gushed a fan.

“Your curves are unbelievable!! The hard work really shows! Congrats girl!” exclaimed a fourth Instagram user.

And those who are looking forward to Ana’s new workout challenge can stay tuned to her social media for more updates. Considering that the bombshell is doing a great job maintaining her curves, it wouldn’t be surprising if she had tons of clients sign up for the program.

In addition, the model previously showed off her chest in another ensemble. This time, she was fully clothed, but the dress she rocked was see-through in some parts. It was off-the-shoulder with long sleeves, and featured nude-toned fabric. Her cleavage peeked through, as Ana posed in front of a wall of mirrors. She held a shiny handbag, while playing with her hair with her other hand. Her locks were worn down in soft curls, which reached inches below her chest.