Ted Cruz Slams $1.4 Trillion Spending Bill That Donald Trump Signed Into Law

Texas Senator Ted Cruz recently took aim at the $1.4 trillion spending bill that Donald Trump signed into law on Friday, Breitbart reports. The massive piece of legislation — which is 2,313 pages long — provides funding for the government until September 30, 2020.

“While you were with your family, shopping for Christmas, the lobbyists were spending and spending,” Cruz said in a Twitter video message.

“Nobody’s read it. There isn’t a person alive who has read this piece of garbage,” he said later in the video.

The 48-year-old politician took particular aim at the legislation raising the tobacco purchasing age to 21-years-old, noting that soldiers can be drafted at 18, and also highlighted the spending bill’s funding of government research on gun control.

“Can’t you wait for the report from the Centers for Disease Control … bogus studies that are going to be used to take away your constitutional rights.”

Cruz also commented on the bill via a statement he released Thursday after voting against it.

“With a $23 trillion national debt, this 2,313-page spending package that Congressional leaders unveiled just days ago represents everything Americans hate about Washington.”

While Cruz noted that there are “several good provisions” in the final bill, he nevertheless blasted the “spending monstrosity” for leading the country deeper into debt by “haphazardly spending taxpayer dollars” on what Cruz believes are lobbyist and Democrat priorities.

The spending bill the Senate is voting on tomorrow is lobbyist boondoggle that belongs in an ashtray. pic.twitter.com/fa9euZLMYQ — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) December 19, 2019

Per The Washington Times, the signing of the bill avoided a government shutdown. According to Trump, the legislation ensures that “critical priorities” such as border security, criminal justice reform, and the U.S. military are addressed.

Trump also touted the bill as a victory for defending the country’s “most vulnerable, the unborn,” noting the bill’s preservation of anti-abortion protections. One such protection is the Hyde Amendment, which prevents the use of federal funds to pay for abortion except in cases where the woman’s life is in danger or the pregnancy stems from rape or incest.

Regardless, the bill received criticism from others aside from Cruz. Anti-abortion group Live Action noted that Obamacare’s sex education program, PREP, will still receive $75 million under the new bill, $3 million of which will reportedly go to the non-profit Planned Parenthood.

Outside of his opposition to the spending bill, Cruz has generally been supportive of Trump. As The Inquisitr reported, Cruz recently appeared on NBC’s Meet the Press to echo the president and his allies and suggested that Ukraine meddled in the 2016 presidential election. According to Cruz, the media is pushing the false narrative that Russia was the only country interfering in that election.