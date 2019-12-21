Maya Stepper Goes Topless In Fishnet Stockings For Sizzling New Instagram Selfie

Maya Stepper shared a sizzling new Instagram selfie with her fans today. She was seen posing topless in fishnet stockings for the shot.

The model sat up on a bed with white sheets. She sat with her legs together, as she bent her knees and pointed her toes slightly. At the same time, Maya propped herself up with her right hand while holding the phone with her left. She went topless for the photo — only sporting a towel in her hair and black fishnet stockings. But thanks to her perfectly positioned pose, her chest was completely censored.

Meanwhile, the stunner glanced into her phone screen with a hint of a smile on her face. It didn’t look like she was wearing any makeup and she opted to forgo jewelry. This left the attention solely on her figure.

White sheets were bunched up underneath Maya, with an eye-catching mirror hanging on the wall behind her. It was a square-shaped piece with a black frame. Thanks to another mirror that was placed on the opposite wall, there was an optical illusion that made it appear as though there were an infinity of mirrors in the reflection.

Fans took to the comments section to leave their compliments for the bombshell.

“You should move cell to the left so we could see your beautiful face.. but this shot will do,” wrote an admirer.

“So beautiful and hot,” declared a follower.

“Great photo!” noted a fan.

“Mamma mia,” raved a fourth Instagram user.

The photo tag revealed that the stockings she wore were from Calzedonia, an Italian brand. They offer stockings in the $15 to $20 price range.

In addition, a related Instagram story noted that she was at Roomers Hotels. They have multiple locations in Germany, spanning from Baden-Baden, Frankfurt, to Munich.

It’s no surprise that the stunner is in the country, considering that Germany is her home country. Fans can hope for more updates from Europe in the coming weeks, as she appears to be in the area to celebrate the holidays with her family.

Earlier this month, the model shared another social media update that showed her going topless. She was spotted in a pair of white, baggy pants as she struck a pose at the beach. She held herself up with her hands while balancing on the side of a palm tree. She wore her hair down, with the short video clip showing the wind blowing around her.