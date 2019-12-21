Anna Katharina Sizzles In A Snakeskin Print Bikini

Anna joked that her photo looked like it was shot in a prison cell.

Anna Katharina showed off her wild side in a sizzling bikini snapshot. On Saturday, the blond bombshell took to Instagram to share the results of a photo session with professional photographer Eduardo Ceballos. While her picture looked steamy and dreamy, Anna joked that the theme of her photo shoot was incarceration.

In her picture, Anna was rocking a bikini that featured a python skin print in tan, black, and brown. The print was so realistic that the tiny outlines of snake scales were even visible on her bathing suit. Her top had cups that provided quite a bit of coverage, thin spaghetti-style shoulder straps, and a matching back strap.

Anna’s bottoms had string sides that did not tie. They were stretched up high on Anna’s hips. The garment had a high back and low front. Because Anna’s photo was a side shot, little of her bikini was visible, making it difficult to determine if her bottoms had a thong back.

For her beauty look, Anna sported a nude lip, a generous application of dark mascara, champagne eye shadow, a perfectly arched brow, and peachy contour on her cheeks. Her full, blond hair was parted to the side and styled in glamorous, soft curls.

Anna posed with both hands against a dark orange stucco wall. Her right knee was bent, and her left leg was stretched back at a slight angle. The pose showcased her sculpted stomach muscles, shapely legs, and round derriere. She had her lips partially open, and she had her head slightly turned toward the camera. The corner she was posing in was dark, but a bright light was shining on her face and body.

In the caption of her post, Anna jokingly compared the location of her photo shoot to a prison cell.

The voluptuous model’s 1.1 million followers rewarded her attempt to make prison look sexy and stylish with a flood of compliments, as well as plenty of fire and heart eye emoji.

“You beautiful goddess,” wrote one fan.

“Wow I’d be in prison with you,” read another response to her post.

“The most gorgeous woman on the planet,” a third fan remarked.

“Keep up the hard work. It shows. God bless,” commented a fourth admirer.

