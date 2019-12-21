Kelly Gale Shows Off Rock-Hard Abs In A Sports Bra

Kelly Gale shared a new Instagram photo with her followers from her pre-flight workout. She posed on the floor for the selfie, which emphasized her rock-hard abs.

The model was seen rocking a tan sports bra and light gray leggings. The bra had thick straps, while the leggings rested low on her waist and revealed her bellybutton. She completed her look with a pair of neon yellow sneakers. Kelly sat on her left side and propped herself up with one arm. She glanced at her phone screen while taking the shot. Her midriff was hard to miss as she showed off her chiseled bod.

Kelly wore her hair back in braids with a piece brushed in front of her left shoulder. Whatever makeup she wore was natural-looking, and she gave a slight pout for the shot. The stunner also opted to go without accessories.

She posed inside a studio with walls lined with mirrors. The women behind her were also wearing workout gear, some carrying yoga mats in their hands. The room was well-lit, with the model’s skin glowing and appearing flawless in the shot.

The photo was geotagged in Atlanta, Georgia, although she revealed that she’s headed to the tropical destination of Bali next.

The bombshell recently opened up to V Magazine about her fitness regimen, which gave fans a better understanding of how she manages to keep up her physique.

“I’m very lucky because fitness has also ended up being a huge part of my work, which I think of as a great luxury to have something I’m so passionate about organically integrated into my professional life,” she explained.

“Having that love for wellness makes staying dedicated far easier as well…. Usually on my days off, and sometimes before going to set – I end up heading to pilates, boxing or jump rope and when that gets boring, I go rock climbing with friends or find some other activity we can tackle,” added Kelly.

In addition, she shared another social media update a few days ago that was all about working out. She was spotted in a cherry red sports bra with a small cutout in the front. She paired it with baggy black pants. One of the videos showed her doing sit-ups while pressing onto a tension band. She wore her hair pulled back into a casual hairstyle, and was seen working out in a dimly lit gym with boxing rings.