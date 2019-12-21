‘Very Angry’ Donald Trump Has Reportedly Gone Through ‘Full Range Of Emotions’ Since Impeachment

Earlier this week, the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives voted for two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, formally accusing the commander-in-chief of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The House is yet to send the articles of impeachment to the GOP-controlled Senate, which is expected to acquit the president of all wrongdoing.

In public appearances, Trump has maintained his innocence, insisting that impeachment is yet another Democratic “hoax” meant to derail his presidency. Privately, however, the president has behaved differently. According to a new report from Politico, Trump has “gone through the full range of emotions” since being impeached.

According to those familiar with the president’s thinking, his mood has oscillated between “frustration and defiance.” Trump reportedly watched the House vote on television, right before his rally at the Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek, Michigan, where he was greeted by thousands of cheering supporters.

“He’s gone through the full range of emotions — surprise, disappointment, anger, fury,” one of the president’s confidants revealed.

“He’s now back to surprise,” they added.

According to the report, when House Democrats formally launched their investigation, Trump was furious and concerned that Republicans in Congress are not doing enough to defend him. By the time the House was done with the hearings, however, Trump was reportedly “upbeat” and encouraged by the lack of GOP deflections.

Trump has since “flipped back to anger,” according to individuals familiar with the situation, becoming “bitter” about the vote and “annoyed” by media coverage of his impeachment. The president is also concerned about the stain impeachment could leave on his legacy, according to the report.

“He goes through peaks and valleys,” a former White House aide told Politico.

“He’s very angry. It’s made a deep impression. The anger is deep and raw.”

Although allegedly angry, Trump has been “energized” by impeachment, according to his daughter, White House adviser Ivanka Trump. A person familiar with Trump’s thinking confirmed that the president is indeed reportedly energized, and turning anger into energy as the 2020 election approaches.

“They energized this president who is already high energy. He has even more drive, is even more motivated to win reelection. He’s amped up,” the individual said.

Trump’s mood has reportedly been elevated by what he sees as legislative victories. The president is, those close to him claim, happy with the new free trade agreement with Mexico and Canada, and with the $1.4 billion spending bill which established his “beloved” Space Force.

According to a former aide, however, the president’s mood is often driven by media coverage.

“Coverage drives his mood. For the first time in a long there was competing narrative on the TV,” the former aide explained.