Amanda Cerny Shares Intense Twerking Video And Drives Her Fans Wild

Fitness expert, comedian, and social media queen Amanda Cerny decided to give her Instagram followers something to buzz about on Saturday, and she knew just what everybody seemingly needed. Cerny shared a funny video that went from sexy to silly and her fans absolutely loved it.

Cerny’s Saturday afternoon Instagram post noted that she really loved this particular video, and some of the comments below it seemed to suggest that this is a throwback that some of her long-term fans have seen before. The model then joked that maybe it was time to throw herself back into choreography and dancing, and she teasingly asked if there was any talent in Miami, Florida where she is based these days.

The response to this video was instantaneous and enormous. Cerny’s Instagram following is massive, with more than 26 million people following her, and many would likely say that they keep an eye on her page for videos just like this one.

In just the first 45 minutes after Cerny initially shared this post on Saturday, it had already been viewed more than 460,000 times. More than 1,000 comments were posted almost immediately and the fun clip also received more than 120,000 likes.

As the video began, Cerny stood in a parking lot with two gal pals and they all had flannel shirts tied around their waists. Each of the ladies wore tops that allowed them to flaunt some of their cleavage and they quickly started a dance routine with plenty of twerking and sultry moves.

In Cerny’s typical comedic style, the ending had a somewhat unexpected finish that appeared to have her fans laughing heartily.

“This is awesomeness,” noted one follower who added several fire emoji and a couple of heart emoji to the end of his comment.

“Can’t take my eyes off!” declared another fan.

Loading...

“Everything you do is really amazing,” praised someone else.

“Can’t handle this much hotness,” was the confession that came in another comment.

Cerny didn’t explain what compelled her to post this particular video on Saturday, but it may well be that she simply needed a good laugh. Those who remembered the video from when it was initially done seemed to love seeing it again, and those who caught it for the first time got a kick out of it.

The brunette bombshell has been constantly on the go lately, traveling, starting secret new projects, building her podcast, and shooting a 2020 calendar. Cerny may not have time to shoot parking lot twerking videos these days, but it seems she can look back on times when she did and relive the fun times again.