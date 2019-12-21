Hannah Palmer Exposes Underboob In White Wrap Bikini Top

Hannah Palmer shared a new Instagram video with her followers today, and it was a revealing clip. The blonde was seen exposing her underboob in a white wrap bikini top.

The clip began with Hannah sitting on her knees in an egg-shaped chair with gold trim. The bikini top crossed beneath her neck in an “x” shape and hugged the sides of her chest. This meant that her underboob was on display, as she moved around seductively. She arched her back, sat up, and gave fierce looks.

She wore her hair pulled back into a half-up, half-down hairstyle. She curled her locks, which fell down her upper back. Her makeup included pink lipstick and mascara.

From there, the stunner was briefly seen striking the Bambi pose with her back facing the camera. The clip then cut to showing her standing in front of a tall, gold-framed mirror. She flaunted her bare booty in her thong bikini bottoms, as she popped her right foot and glanced back at her reflection. Later on, Hannah was spotted raising her leg while grabbing her hair with both hands.

The rest of the clip alternated between the mirror and chair, as Hannah was seen giving sultry pouts and drinking Bang Energy Drinks. A later angle revealed that the chair was positioned next to a piece of floral wall decor, which was comprised of white, pink, and red flowers. At one point, the camera zoomed in on her curves from behind, as she glanced at herself in the mirror.

Fans rushed to the comments section to leave their compliments for the bombshell.

“I had to watch this at least twice,” admitted an admirer.

“You look absolutely beautiful girl love the video,” gushed a follower.

“Santa’s gift to everyone, a beautiful goddess!!” declared a fan.

“Your so pretty and I also got your calendar the other day!!” exclaimed a fourth Instagram user.

Hannah produced a limited-edition 2020 calendar, where she promised “the sexiest photos.” It costs just under $20 and comes with an autograph.

In addition, the model shared another bikini pic several days ago. This time, she rocked a white swimsuit with crochet accents. She stood in the middle of the frame and raised her hands by her hair. Hannah looked straight at the camera with a hint of a smile on her face. The top had thick straps and a halter-style cut, while the bottoms rested high on her hips.