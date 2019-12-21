Filipina Hottie Kelsey Merritt Strikes The Bambi Pose In A Bikini

Filipina hottie Kelsey Merritt shared a new Instagram video with her fans today. She was seen striking the Bambi pose in a white string bikini.

The model sat with her body angled towards the camera on a plush bed. The bikini top was tied in bows on her shoulders, with the back featuring “H”-shaped straps. The bottoms had a thong-cut, which left her derriere exposed.

The beginning of the clip showed her sitting with her knees spread apart. She tugged at the side straps on her bikini bottoms, before moving her hands to play with her hair. She wore her locks down behind her shoulders and was seen fluffing it several times. Kelsey then broke into a wide smile, as she placed her hands in front of her and leaned forward slightly.

Throughout the video, the Victoria’s Secret Angel flaunted her toned body, with her cleavage being prominent towards the end. Her natural-looking makeup included pink lipstick and little to no foundation, as her freckles were showing. Kelsey used a dusting of blush to add color to her face but seemed to go without eyeshadow. She accessorized with gold hoop earrings and a small charm necklace.

Behind her were sheer curtains that hung from the four-poster bed. The geotag revealed that she was still at Siargao Island, following an update a day ago when she revealed she’d arrived at the Bayud Boutique Resort.

Fans rushed to the comments section, with plenty of Filipino followers leaving compliments in their native language. Kelsey is well-known in her home country, especially as she was named the first-ever VS Angel from the Philippines.

“I think you’re one of the most pretty women on this earth. Full on girl-crush,” declared a follower.

“When you thought Siargao couldn’t get more beautiful,” gushed a fan.

“Keep it up until you are number 1 top beautiful in the philippines,” wrote an admirer.

Loading...

“So beautiful with a smile that lights up the room,” expressed a fourth Instagram user.

In addition, the model shared another bikini pic a couple of days ago. This time, she rocked a green ensemble. She was seen posing against a palm tree at the beach, with the ocean visible in the background. She bent her right knee and placed both of her hands in her hair. Kelsey gave a small pout while accessorizing with dark sunglasses. She also sported the same gold jewelry as in her most recent photo.