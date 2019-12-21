Kim Kardashian Gave Her Mom And Sisters Butt Sculpting Machines For Christmas

Kim Kardashian gave her sisters and her mom the ultimate gift for Christmas: a tight booty. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star gave her sisters Kendall, Kylie, Kourtney, Khloe and mom Kris the DB Method machine to help them sculpt their butts.

According to OK Magazine, Kim posted on her Instagram story to show off the machines that she was planning to gift to the women in her family. She also said that she uses the machine herself.

“I got my sisters and my mom a Christmas present but I got myself one too,” she said.

“I’m working out right now and I’m gonna open this and show you guys what I got them. I hope my sisters and mom will like this!”

In another video, Kim showed her trainer Melissa Alcantara using the machine to test it out. As her trainer rises and lowers on the butt-enhancing machine, the SKIMS founder explained that she was giving it a test run and hoped her family would appreciate the gift.

“Melissa’s testing it out,” Kim said.

“It’s the DB method and this is what I got my sisters, all my sisters, and my mom, for one of their Christmas presents.”

While doing a series of squats, the heavily tattooed trainer added her verdict.

“God I feel it in my butt a lot,” she said.

Apparently, the machine passed the test because she said that the rest of her family would be receiving their machines as an early Christmas gift.

“They’re getting them today,” Kim ended the post.

Kris apparently has already received her gift and she posted a thank you to her daughter for the gift while showing off the boxes in a post of her own on social media. Later, she asked what Kim had sent her and said that it was a large box, wondering if it was a machine to improve her booty.

The post comes a day after Kim revealed another holiday event around her house in the form of her unusual new Christmas wrapping. Neither of the other family members has responded to the gifts, yet. No word on whether or not the post spoiled the surprise for her family.

An early gift isn’t the only way that the Kardashian-West family has started the holiday celebrations this year. Kim and Kanye, and their kids North and Saint, went to see the Nutcracker in New York City, according to Yahoo! The family dressed in sporty casual for the Christmas tradition, with Kim wearing Balenciaga knife boots, black pants, a black turtleneck, and a puffy silver jacket. The kids wore shoes from their dad’s Yeezy line, as did Kanye.