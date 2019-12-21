Cosplay Model Meg Turney Flaunts Fabulous Figure In Sexy Princess Leia Costume

The cosplayer looked stunning in her revealing costume.

On Friday, December 20, cosplay model Meg Turney shared yet another tantalizing post — inspired by the Star Wars film franchise — with her 720,000 Instagram followers.

The pictures show the 32-year-old wearing a revealing costume, based off of Princess Leia Organa’s ceremonial attire, which she wore during the final scene of Star Wars: Episode IV– A New Hope. Meg’s risque ensemble consisted of a white lace bra, matching underwear, and a sheer white shrug. She also sported a delicate ring on her middle finger and a replica of Princess Leia’s silver necklace.

The bombshell styled her hair into a spiral braid. She enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup, an application that included subtle contour, glowing highlighter, winged eyeliner, and red lipstick.

Throughout the photoshoot, the expert cosplayer changed up her poses and expression. The first image consists of a close-up shot, with a sheer white curtain and fairy lights in the background. Meg looked directly into the camera, flashing her beautiful smile. She altered her position for the following photo by turning her head slightly and looking off into the distance. In the final photo, the stunner posed on a white fur rug. She lay on her stomach, flaunting her perky derriere and sculpted hips.

In the caption, the cosplayer implied that she uploaded the photos in celebration of the release of Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker. She also implored fans to let her know what was their favorite film from the original trilogy. In the comments section, she revealed that while she recognizes that The Empire Strikes Back is a superior movie, she has a lasting fondness for Return of the Jedi.

Meg’s followers were quick to share their opinions regarding the Star Wars franchise.

“Return of the Jedi because of everything- character growth, lightsaber fight, emperor being thrown in the pit, and Ewoks laughing at [stormtroopers],” wrote one fan.

“Mine is always gonna be the first A New Hope, it has one of my favorite pieces of music from the series that can still send shivers down my spine,” added a different commenter.

Many of Meg’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments.

“Honestly Meg’s smile lights up the fricking room. So beautiful,” said a devotee.

“Such a beautiful princess. Absolutely gorgeous,” chimed in another Instagram user, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

Fans seemed to love the provocative post as it has racked up more than 27,000 likes since it was shared.