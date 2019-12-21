Groupon Majorly Shades Tamra Judge After ‘RHOC’ Reunion Part One

It’s the feud no one saw coming. The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge has engaged in a Twitter feud with e-commerce giant Groupon. It all started after Part 1 of the RHOC reunion which aired this past Tuesday. Tamra and Kelly Dodd began arguing at the reunion over their respective businesses, and Kelly took a Jab at Tamra saying she had to put her gym on Groupon just to get business. Tamra denied ever advertising CUT Fitness on Groupon, and that’s when the receipts came flying.

“We don’t do Groupon,” claimed Tamra. “We do not have Groupon.”

It turns out, CUT Fitness has promoted a discount on Groupon before. After Part 1 aired Tuesday, Kelly asked her Twitter followers what they thought of the reunion so far, and that’s when Groupon chimed in. The Twitter account for the company shared a screenshot for an old ad promoting Tamra’s company.

“We’re just gonna leave this right here,” Groupon wrote with an ad for CUT Fitness.

The promotion was for five fitness classes or four weeks of gym access for 77 percent off. The ad did read “not yet available,” but was indeed for Tamra and husband Eddie Judge’s business in Rancho Santa Margarita.

It wasn’t long before Tamra saw the jab from Groupon and posted back under the ad.

“How old is this AD? contacting your office shortly,” she tweeted.

Kelly then responded back telling Tamra to leave Groupon alone, given it was the holiday season.

“Is backpedaling a workout routine they offer at Cut Fitness? When you stop lying so frequently in situations where it’s easy to expose the truth, you won’t have to always scramble to change your story…. must be exhausting. [sad emoji] happy holidays to you & your fam,” Kelly later tweeted.

Later, Tamra seemed to admit that she had advertised with Groupon before. She thanked the company for their free advertising while noting she hadn’t used their services “in many years.” The gym owner then suggested Groupon was behaving illegally by posting an old ad to customers as if it were a current offer.

For now, the situation has died down between Kelly, Tamra, and Groupon. It’s unknown if Tamra will take any legal action against the company, or if any sorts of laws were broken with their shady post. On the other hand, Kelly and Tamra have been engaging in drama ever since the cameras for Season 14 turned off, and it looks like their feud won’t slow down any time soon.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 reunion finishes up next week on Bravo. Season 15 of the hit series will begin filming in early 2020.