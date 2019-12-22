Kelly Ripa Shows Off Her Dance Moves In A Silky Gray Dress: ‘Love Yourself’

Talk show co-host Kelly Ripa was most definitely feeling the festive spirit after dancing in a silky gray dress to Billy Porter’s “Love Yourself.” Kelly was just one of the many famous faces in what was a celebrity lip sync video, though fans would argue that she was the best of the bunch.

The video was posted to Billy’s Instagram account, and the Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host was up first in the celebrity lineup. For the occasion, the former soap actress stunned in a gunmetal gray silk shirt dress. It featured seasonally appropriate long sleeves and a tie belt that cinched around her tiny waist. Her blond locks were styled into her trademark loose waves.

Kelly was the opening act for the video.

“And the category is,” Kelly began, as she stood in front of a red curtained wall with an “on air” sign glowing, “Love yourself!” She spread her arms open wide with the announcement.

“Always remember who you are,” the first line of the song began, and Kelly — with her arms still spread wide open — pretended to sing the lyrics.

The video then cut to a number of other celebrities who joined in on the song-and-dance party, but it soon showed Kelly once more. She expertly showed off her incredible dance moves, swinging her shoulders back and forth while pretending to sing the lyrics of the song. She is so into the dance that her eyes are closed.

In another dance move, Kelly snapped her wrist at the camera in a sassy gesture, with her other hand at her waist.

“Open up your eyes, it’s time to realize,” was another lyric Kelly pretended to sing, moving her hands past one another before bringing them down to her hips.

Another clip showed the 49-year-old swaying her hips back and forth.

Kelly participated in a number of other lines and moves throughout the video. Other celebrities in the video included Zoolander star Nathan Lee Graham, Project Runway co-host Miss J Alexander, and Tony-winner Lena Hall.

The upload quickly racked up close to 5,000 likes and around 100 comments. Though many verified Hollywood figures quickly chimed in, an even greater number of fans showed their love for the post.

“This song and video – I don’t know which I like the most,” one user gushed, adding two pink hearts.

“Love love love it,” added a second, with four red heart emoji.

Some users even specifically complimented Kelly.

“Nobody as cute as u, @kellyripa,” proclaimed a fan.

The recent silly video was just one of the ways in which Kelly has embraced the season of cheer. Another featured her wearing fantastic Christmas sweaters with co-host Ryan Seacrest, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.