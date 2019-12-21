UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Bares Cleavage In Green Satin Velvet Bustier Dress: ‘I Got My Eyes On You’

Arianny Celeste wowed her Instagram followers with an artistic and Christmas-themed new photo of herself.

The UFC ring girl wore a festive green satin velvet lace-up bustier dress that showed off a generous portion of her ample cleavage. The garment’s green lace tied in the middle of Arianny’s chest, and the spaghetti straps went over her bare shoulders, showing off her toned arms. The model wore her highlighted brunette hair in a middle part with soft curls cascading down either side. She tucked golden strands behind each ear.

Arianny wore dramatic makeup with peach, brown, and green eyeshadow. The model used the green color, which matched her top, as eyeliner to make her beautiful brown eyes pop. Black mascara on her top and bottom lashes finished off the gorgeous eye look. The model wore bronzer and highlighter to accentuate her cheekbones, and she kept her lip light with a nude shade.

The UFC octagon girl stood in front of a tan background, and a strip of green provided a contrast on the picture over one of her shoulders. Arianny stared straight into the camera, and in the caption, she told her fans that she had her eyes on them. The model’s followers loved the post, with more than 21,000 hitting the “like” button in appreciation. Plus, hundreds also took the time to drop a positive comment for Arianny in the reply section.

Several fans felt that the look was goals as well as pure fire, and plenty of flame and heart emoji peppered the replies along with eye emoji, which fit the post’s theme.

“You work very hard just to please us fans. Thank you so much for sharing your beauty with us all year love you so much,” wrote one follower.

“When you get that look, you answer with ‘Yes Dear whatever you want,'” a second fan gushed, including multiple green heart emoji to go along with the post’s color scheme.

Loading...

“I got my eyes on you…you’re everything I see. I want your hot love and emotion, endlessly!” replied a third thrilled fan.

“I have no complaint on this because I got my eyes on you too. I hope you’re having an amazing and happy holiday, my beautiful and gorgeous babe,” a fourth person wrote, including multiple emoji.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Arianny thrilled her followers with another Christmas-themed post about Santa Claus. In it, the octagon girl hinted that perhaps she’d been naughty this year.