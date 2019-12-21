Kim Kardashian Is Wrapping Her Presents In Velvet Fabric This Year And People Aren’t Here For It

Kim Kardashian is continuing her unique Christmas decor theme this year by revealing her unusual choice for wrapping her presents. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a series of images on Snapchat and Instagram showing a pile of gifts wrapped in thick cream-colored velvet fabric. Followers instantly weighed in on the wrapping choice, and many people weren’t at all impressed, according to Hollywood Life.

“2019 holiday gift wrapping by the West!” she captioned one post.

She captioned a second explaining that she and her family chose the unusual wrapping to set themselves apart from the other families in the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

“West Holiday wrapping this year! Each year every family member picks a color and vibe so we know who the gifts are from. This year we chose creamy velvet!”

While some fans celebrated the choice because it might mean that she isn’t wasting paper – though she didn’t confirm that the fabric would be reused – others had some less charitable thoughts about the wrapping.

“Heinous,” said one person.

Another compared the packages to a Puerto Rican pastry.

“If she dont put Kanye’s shirts back in the closet,” said another.

Kim raised eyebrows with some of her other Christmas decor earlier this month when the SKIMS founder showed off her unusual white decorations. The stuffed figures were compared to tampons and marshmallows by unimpressed fans. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the not-so-traditional shapes were meant to evoke Christmas trees and other festive figures, but they ended up reminding people of anything but.

She showed off the minimalistic white figures in a series of posts to her social media accounts as she gave fans a tour through her modern home.

“Someone please tell Kim Kardashian that these are not Christmas trees these are giant tampons…” said one person.

But Kim stuck to the soft, minimalist theme despite the criticism for her second big holiday reveal: the family Christmas card. She, husband Kanye West, and their four children all wore cozy gray sweats and white socks for their highly-anticipated annual Christmas photo.

Once again, however, the effort wasn’t received in the most positive light. Fans noticed right away that North appeared to have been poorly photoshopped into the picture. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kim admitted that they were forced to alter the photo to include North because she was having a diva moment during the photoshoot. So the rest of the family shot together and then she was included afterwards.

Perhaps Kim’s next holiday effort will be better received by fans.