‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Monday: A Stunning Surprise For Summer

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, December 23 bring an early Newman family celebration before Victoria and Billy jet off to see Reed. Plus, the Abbotts include Theo while Summer gets a special birthday surprise.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor (Eric Braeden) hold a family gathering, according to SheKnows Soaps. Because Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Billy (Jason Thompson) will be on Telluride for Christmas, they gather at the Ranch with Nick (Joshua Morrow) for a pre-Christmas celebration. For once in his life, Victor tells Victoria he’s proud of her work at Newman Enterprises, and even more shockingly, he professes his pride in Nick’s New Hope.

It’s a merry Christmas indeed for the Newmans. Now, if Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) would just move back in with Nick and Billy would stop having an emotional affair with Amanda (Mishael Morgan), things would be perfect. However, Billy manages to take a text message from Amanda while they’re at the gathering, and it doesn’t bode well for the future.

Meanwhile, Theo (Tyler Johnson) bonds with Jack (Peter Bergman) and Traci (Beth Maitland) at the Abbott house. The siblings treat their new nephew to some of the Abbott family traditions, and while Theo isn’t related to the Abbott side, they still welcome him into the family and show him the things as they always love to do them around the holidays.

Of course, Kyle (Michael Mealor) isn’t there, but presumably, Kyle will appear on Christmas Day. Traci and Jack invite Theo for Christmas too, and he plans to think about it. It is tough to imagine where else Theo might go for Christmas since he and Summer (Hunter King) have broken up, and the Abbotts are his family as well as his c0-workers.

Finally, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) surprises Summer with an extra special birthday. Summer is the best early Christmas present that Phyllis ever received, and she makes sure that her daughter knows that. Although Phyllis is currently unemployed, she spends like a baller with all the goodies she manages to spoil Summer with on her big day. After all, Summer is a Newman, and who doesn’t have special dessert flown in from Paris to celebrate a birthday mere days before Christmas? It’s undoubtedly a Newman thing to do, and Phyllis proves she can keep up with the other side of Summer’s wealthy family. While it’s been a bit of a tough year for Summer with her divorce from Kyle and recent breakup with Theo, Phyllis makes sure it’s a good birthday.