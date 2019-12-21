Ashley Alexiss Poses With Her Dog And Flaunts Cleavage In Sweet Instagram Update

Curvaceous model Ashley Alexiss surprised her 1.9 million Instagram followers with an Instagram update that showcased some cleavage — and her adorable pup, Lillian. Given that Ashley includes “dog mom” as one of the bits of information in her Instagram bio, it’s not surprising that the beauty loves her pet.

In the picture, Ashley stood in front of a set of French double doors with frosted glass panels in the middle. The beauty rocked a casual look that consisted of a pair of black joggers and a black top with buttons down the front. The top had 3/4 length sleeves and a square neckline that dipped down, exposing a tantalizing amount of cleavage. Though very simple, the ensemble showcased Ashley’s hourglass physique to perfection.

Her long blond locks tumbled down in soft curls, and she had a pair of sunglasses perched on her head. She rocked black fluffy slippers as she stood on a mat near the doors, and had a huge smile on her face. Her hands held her dog Lillian’s paws, and the adorable pup had an accessory of her own, a pink collar. The dog made a silly expression for the shot, standing on her two hind legs as Ashley posed for the joyful photo.

The curvaceous bombshell tagged online retailer Fashion Nova Curve in the caption of the post and in the picture itself, presumably indicating to her fans that her ensemble was from the retailer.

Ashley’s fans couldn’t get enough of the fun, pup-filled post, and it received over 7,000 likes within just 34 minutes. Many of her fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the cheerful snap.

“Ah awesome I love your taste in pups,” one fan commented, appearing to be a fan of Lillian.

“Such a cute picture,” another fan added.

One follower, who was a huge fan of the breed, said “she’s sooo cute @ashalexiss little pit bulls are the best.”

Another follower wanted the specific look that Ashley rocked in the picture, and asked “what’s your jumper called?!”

The voluptuous vixen has been tantalizing her Instagram followers with festive updates that are getting them in the holiday spirit. Just yesterday, Ashley rocked a pair of form-fitting Christmas pajamas that clung to her curves, as The Inquisitr reported. She revealed in the caption of the post that her Christmas plans would include some wine — either white or red. The beauty also shared a sizzling snap wearing an ugly Christmas sweater in which she posed with a string of lights, and a sexy Santa look that included scandalous thigh-high leather boots.