Dolly Castro Sizzles In Tight Jumpsuit With Cleavage-Baring Lace Top

Curvaceous Instagram sensation Dolly Castro tantalized her 6.2 million Instagram followers with a sizzling update in which she rocked a figure-hugging jumpsuit. Though she didn’t label the post as an advertisement, she made sure to shout out to the brand Pretty Little Thing in the caption of the post, as that’s where the jumpsuit came from.

In the shot, Dolly stood beside a white railing that appeared to belong to a set of stairs. The wall behind her was a stark white shade, although a piece of neutral art livened up the interior. The bombshell indicated that the snap was taken in Los Angeles, California, by including the location in the geotag of the post.

Dolly flaunted her voluptuous physique in an olive green jumpsuit that clung to her curves. The top of the jumpsuit was crafted from semi-sheer lace. Two thin spaghetti straps stretched over Dolly’s shoulders, and the neckline dipped low in the front, flaunting an insane amount of cleavage. The lace showed off her ample assets and added an extra dose of sexiness to the look.

The jumpsuit featured high-waisted bottoms that accentuated her hourglass physique. The look hugged her tiny waist and then stretched out over her ample derriere and hips, clinging to her thighs before transitioning into a looser fit below her knees.

Dolly added a few accessories to finish off the ensemble, including a bracelet, a pair of dangling statement earrings, and a textured brown purse with a buckle on the front. Her brunette locks tumbled down in soft waves and she smiled at the camera. Dolly had a neutral shade of lipstick or gloss on her lips, and applied a slightly smoky eye look to add a seductive vibe to the snap.

Dolly’s fans couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot Instagram update, and the post received over 32,400 likes within just 11 hours. Many of her followers took to the comment section to share their thoughts on her outfit of the night, which she referenced in a hashtag.

“Looking amazing mami,” one fan commented.

Another follower called Dolly the “most beautiful woman ever.”

“Super fine but you already knew that tho,” one fan added, followed by two heart eye emoji.

“Wow you are a gorgeous goddess,” another said.

Dolly is never afraid to flaunt her curves in figure-hugging outfits that emphasize her hourglass shape. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Dolly thrilled her eager followers with an update from Bogota, Colombia. In the shot, Dolly rocked another ensemble from Pretty Little Thing. She donned a short, high-waisted mini skirt and simple brown tank, putting her curves on full display.