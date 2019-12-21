Tinsley Mortimer Misses ‘RHONY’ Finale Filming As Rumors That She Has Left The Show Heat Up

Despite saying that she was still going to finish out the 12th season of the Real Housewives of New York after getting engaged to longtime boyfriend Scott Kluth, Tinsley Mortimer was noticeably absent from the set of the show’s finale, adding fuel to the rumors that she is done with the series.

According to Radar Online, the New York housewives met for the last day of filming the 12th season of the show before the reunion taping. The group showed up on Wednesday night for a Drag Queen Bingo fundraiser at Chelsea Studio Space in Manhattan, but Tinsley didn’t show up. Instead, she hosted an event for the No Dogs Left Behind charity. After her event ended, she apparently had time to make it to the finale filming, but she decided not to. A source says that that the pooch event, which benefited her own dogs, ended at 8 p.m. and her co-stars were still filming at 10 p.m.

Reportedly, her absence was noted and the rest of the ladies weren’t pleased.

“None of the housewives were happy with Tinsley,” the source noted.

Tinsley and Scott got engaged in November after years of an on-again, off-again relationship, and since then, the 44-year-old hasn’t been seen filming with the rest of the cast. Reportedly, she has been focused on her relationship with Scott and spending time together in his hometown of Chicago.

She wasn’t present at filming for an event at the Eventi Hotel in NYC, and she didn’t go with the rest of the women on the cast trip to Mexico. The last time she was seen with the rest of cast was at BravoCon in early November.

Despite her recent absences and confirmation that she hasn’t been filming the rest of the season by co-star Luann de Lesseps, Tinsley insists that she is still a part of the show, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

“Scott and I have been celebrating our engagement in Chicago, where I will soon call home. The last few weeks have been such a wonderful whirlwind of excitement, and we both wanted to spend this special time with each other and our families,” she said.

Despite that, she says that she is still working on the show in NYC.

“As with many relationships, life does not completely stop for love, which is why I will continue to honor my work commitments in NYC while Scott focuses on CouponCabin’s busy season in Chicago.”