Jessie James Decker Flaunts Her Curves In A Red Crop Top And Glittering Pants

Country crooner Jessie James Decker, who is married to former NFL player Eric Decker, surprised her 3.2 million Instagram followers with a stunning update. The beauty has been sharing plenty of festive snaps, and one of her most recent ones was taken because she just couldn’t get enough of the lighting in a particular bathroom.

Jessie didn’t specify exactly where she was, but the backdrop of the photo featured tons of interesting details. The wall was almost entirely covered with square, patterned black tiles, and the floor featured black and white tiles in a checkerboard pattern. Above Jessie’s head, the wall was covered in wallpaper with a palm frond print on it.

The focal point in the shot was Jessie’s toned physique. The bombshell rocked a bright red crop top with a mock turtleneck and long sleeves. Though the top covered up her cleavage, a sliver of her toned stomach was on full display. She paired the bold top with some statement slacks. The high-waisted black pants were snug at her waist and hips, hugging her curvy thighs before flaring out slightly towards the bottom. The pants were crafted from a black fabric with a slight shimmer to it, and she finished off the ensemble with a pair of statement earrings and black open-toed shoes.

Jessie’s blond locks tumbled down her shoulder in loose waves, and she gazed toward the ceiling with a slight smile on her face. She spread her arms wide on the wall behind her as she posed for the camera. She told her fans in the caption that all the pieces from her look were from her own brand, Kittenish.

Jessie’s eager fans couldn’t get enough of the impromptu bathroom photoshoot, and the post received over 68,300 likes within just one day. It even received a like from Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska.

Many of Jessie’s fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the look and showered her with praise.

“You are totally reminding me of young Britney Spears in oops I did it again video,” one fan said.

Loading...

Another fan seemed to agree, and commented, “Umm getting Britney Spears vibes.”

“From one hooch to another — you look smokin’,” another fan added.

One follower simply commented, “you are my fav human.”

Though this outfit only exposed a tantalizing hint of skin, Jessie isn’t afraid to flaunt her curves for the camera. A little over a week ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Jessie shared a snap in which she rocked a piece from the Kittenish holiday collection. The beauty wore a glittering mini dress with a deep v-neckline that flaunted some cleavage, and had her long locks pulled up in a high ponytail. The ensemble highlighted her toned legs, and the festive backdrop featured trees draped in twinkling white lights.