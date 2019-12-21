Instagram Hottie Alexa Collins Stuns In Revealing Snakeskin Bikini For Her ‘Monthly’ Mirror Selfie

Alexa Collins slipped back into a bikini for her most recent Instagram update, which was posted to her account on Saturday morning.

In the racy snapshot, Alexa looked smoking hot as she modeled a revealing snakeskin bikini, which showcased her ample cleavage, toned arms, long, thin waist, and curvy hips while giving a peek at her lean legs.

Alexa wore her long, blond hair parted to the side and styled in straight strands that fell down her back and grazed over her shoulder. She posed for the selfie in her bathroom as she placed her hand on the tan wall and held her phone up to capture her image in the mirror.

The Florida-based model wore a natural makeup look in the shot, which consisted of sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, and a pink eye shadow. She also included a shimmering highlighter on her face, a light-pink gloss on her full lips, and a bronzed tan all over her body.

In the caption of the photo, Alexa joked with her fans that posting a selfie to her account was acceptable on a monthly basis, and added a black heart emoji as well.

Of course, the bikini model’s more than 657,000 followers couldn’t help but fall in love with the snap, and make quick work of showing their support by clicking the like button more than 3,200 times while leaving over 100 comments in the first 40 minutes after the photograph went live on the network.

“More than acceptable to me! So perfect,” one of Alexa’s Instagram followers stated in the comments section of the post.

“Luv the bikini Lexa! Nice colors! You’re such a Hottie!” another adoring fan wrote.

“Well done!! Have a great weekend!!” a third comment read.

“Just when I think that Alexa can’t outdo her previous photo, or look anymore stunning she proves me wrong. She’s got to be the most perfect woman on this earth,” a fourth social media user gushed over the model.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, just one day before her snakeskin bikini selfie, Alexa rocked an orange two-piece with a netted black cover-up on Instagram for her fans to enjoy.

In the photo, the model posed with a sultry stare and a full face of bombshell makeup. She revealed in the caption that it was a gloomy day in Florida and that she was praying to see some sun.

That post also proved to be a popular upload for Alexa Collins, and has racked up over 9,500 likes and over 200 comments to date for the model.