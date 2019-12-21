Jeremy Vuolo Shares Sweet Family Photo Featuring Felicity ‘In The Center’

Jeremy Vuolo took to Instagram roughly 15 hours ago to share a sweet family snap featuring himself, Jinger Duggar, and their daughter Felicity sitting on a red bench together.

The adorable photo featured Jinger and Jeremy with huge smiles on their faces as they gazed into each other’s eyes while sitting on opposite sides of their daughter.

In the caption, Jeremy called attention to the fact that his daughter was sitting exactly where she liked to be — which was right in the middle of everything.

The trio was sitting on a red bench which was placed in front of a pastel-green background and featured three seats separated by arms.

Little Felicity was seated slightly closer to her daddy with her arm supported by the armrest closest to Jeremy. Jinger had her legs crossed and both of her arms resting on the arm in the center of the bench. Jeremy had one arm draped over the back of the bench while the other rested on his thigh.

Noticeably, there was a significant amount of denim featured in the Instagram snap as well. In fact, many of Jeremy’s followers quickly took to the comments to call attention to the excessive amount of denim Jinger was wearing in the snapshot.

In less than 24 hours, the photo accumulated just shy of 50,000 likes and over 200 comments.

While some of Jeremy’s followers were happy to discuss how adorable the photo was and how cute they thought Felicity looked, the overwhelming majority were more interested in discussing the fact that Jinger was wearing pants again.

“I didn’t know that I thought they weren’t allowed to wear pants from their religion.” One follower penned in the comments.

Several of Jeremy’s followers were quick to respond to the comment above noting that Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar had their daughters wear dresses and skirts because it was the more “modest” thing for females to do. The same individuals added that Jinger is an adult now and has the right to make her own choices.

Loading...

Still, the clarification responses from Jeremy’s followers didn’t stop others from commenting with variations of concern for Jinger wearing pants.

Another follower questioned: “Why is jinger wearing pants all the time now??”

The responses to the comment above echoed those made to the previous comment about Jinger being an adult.

On a more positive note, some of his followers gushed over how adorable it was that Felicity seemed to favor sitting slightly closer to daddy.