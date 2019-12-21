‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Shares Sweet Holiday Moment With Randall Emmett’s Daughter In Rare Photo

The Bravo beauty has a magical moment with her future stepdaughter.

Lala Kent is getting into the holiday spirit with her future stepdaughter. The Vanderpump Rules star posed for a sweet Christmastime snap with her fiance Randall Emmett’s youngest daughter, Rylee. The photo gave Lala’s fans a rare look at her off-camera life as a doting bonus mom to Randall’s two daughters with ex-wife Ambyr Childers.

In a photo posted to Randall’s official Instagram page, Lala and little Rylee are posing in front of a massive Christmas tree adorned with sparkly red and gold ornaments. Lala is holding the little girl in her arms and gazing at her adoringly. In the comments section to the post, Vanderpump Rules fans remarked on how sweet Lala is with Randall’s daughter.

“What a sweet sweet moment!!!” one fan wrote. “Love Lala so much!!! She’s such a kind beautiful soul for sure!!!”

“I just love this picture it just really shows who you are!” another wrote to Lala. “I love how good you are to his kids and this picture really shows that!”

“It’s wonderful to see Lala in her stepmother role as much as I despise the ‘step’ words,” another added. “Mothers together, whether step, real, makes no difference when you have loving hearts for all children – from birth or marriage. You’ll be a great family together with your firstborn and future born!”

“Best Bonus Mom Ever,” another fan wrote of the gorgeous Vanderpump Rules star.

Now that Randall has joined the Vanderpump Rules cast for Season 8, fans may get to see more of Lala’s “other” life at home with her man. It is unclear if Randall’s daughters will appear on the show, but it seems unlikely as the Bravo reality show is not exactly a family-friendly one. In addition, Randall’s ex may have something to say about a cameo with her kids.

In August, Childers blasted Kent after the Bravo star posted photos of Rylee, 5, and her other daughter London, 9, on her Instagram story. Ambyr called out Lala by advising her that until she’s “officially” their stepmother, she should refrain from posting pics of the girls on social media, according to People Magazine.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight (via YouTube), Lala, who will marry Randall in April, said it’s “so fun” being a stepmom.

“Because I get that role of, like, you can feel safe with me but we can also have the best time ever because I’m not your parent,” the Vanderpump Rules star said.

Lala went on to explain that Randall and Ambyr do “such a great job of raising them,” she lets them handle the parenting part and she’s more about the fun times with Rylee and London.

The new season of Vanderpump Rules premieres January 7 on Bravo.