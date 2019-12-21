Adrienne Bailon Sizzles In Two Bathtub Snaps, Followed By A Reveal Of Her ‘The Masked Singer’ Identity

Singer and television personality Adrienne Bailon stunned her 4.6 million Instagram followers with a tantalizing update that included two bathtub snaps, and a big reveal. It turns out that Adrienne was one of the competitors on the reality series The Masked Singer, and she shared a short video from the show.

The pictures of Adrienne luxuriating in a bubble bath were taken at the Thompson Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee. Adrienne included the hotel in the geotag of the post and seemed to have gotten a room with an incredible bathroom. The entire room was tiled with white subway tile on the walls and a stunning black-and-white geometric tile on the floor. A huge walk-in shower with clear glass doors was visible towards the back of the space, and Adrienne was in a clawfoot tub with a black exterior and chestnut wood board with potted plants stretching across the top.

Adrienne appeared to be wearing nothing at all but a layer of bubbles, a bracelet, and a towel wrapped around her hair. She rested one arm on the edge of the tub and the other on her hair wrap as she posed seductively for the camera. The second snap was similar, with Adrienne altering her pose slightly in the tub as a smile graced her lips. She mentioned in the caption that she was feeling relaxed in the luxurious setting.

Adrienne finished off her Instagram update with a short video taken from The Masked Singer. In the clip, Adrienne rocked a crazy feathered flamingo costume, complete with beak and lashes. However, fans wouldn’t necessarily be able to tell that Adrienne was the talented singer inside the flamingo costume. That fact came in the caption of the post, where Adrienne stated, “I AM THE FLAMINGO!”

She confessed to her followers that the experience on the reality show was an absolute blast, even calling it “the best experience of my LIFE.” Her fans absolutely loved the Instagram update, and the post received over 157,200 likes.

Many of her fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the big reveal.

“I remember asking you why you didn’t sing anymore. To watch you flourishing on a daily is inspiring. You’re amazing Adrienne! Your energy is incredible,” one fan commented.

Loading...

Another fan apparently wasn’t too surprised, and said, “as soon as I heard you sing I knew It was you.”

“I was 1,000% confident it was you all along! Those unique cheetah and latin vocals, totals you!!!” another fan added.

Another follower praised her performances and said, “yo you really bodied every performance! Low key A you’re a legend.”

It seems that Adrienne has a distinctive voice which her fans recognize, because many guessed the identity of the flamingo before the big reveal. Back in October, The Inquisitr shared a spoiler that stated fans suspected the flamingo was Cheetah Girls star Adrienne Bailon.