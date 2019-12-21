Cuban Cutie Cindy Prado Sizzles In Cupped Crop Top & Tight Jeans During A Night Out

Cindy Prado looked smoking hot during a recent trip to a steak house as she flaunted her flawless figure in a tiny crop top.

This week, Cindy took to her Instagram account to share a photos and some videos of herself sporting a cupped black crop top that left little to the imagination. The shirt featured white stitched detailing and boasted a low cut that flaunted the model’s ample cleavage, as well as her flat tummy and toned abs.

Cindy also put her tiny waist and curvy hips on display in a pair of high-waisted, skintight jeans, which she paired with a black blazer. The model stunned in the ensemble, while accessorizing with a dainty gold chain around her neck and some gold hoop earrings.

Cindy wore her long, blond hair parted in the middle and styled in soft waves that cascaded down her shoulders. She also rocked a full face of makeup in the post, which included sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, and black eyeliner. She added a shimmering glow to her face, pink blush on her cheekbones, and a nude lipstick to complete the glam look.

In the photo, Cindy is seen sitting at a table while the bar and other customers at the steak house can be seen behind her. In the videos, the model gives her followers a better look at her

Meanwhile, the model’s over 845,000 followers appeared to approve of the upload, clicking the like button more than 14,000 times while leaving over 260 comments.

“Ohhh my God you’re sooooooooo beautiful girl,” one of Cindy’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“So gorgeous, the way you pucker your lips! Drives me batty!” another adoring fan stated.

“Woooow,!!!you always super sexy baby,” a third comment remarked of the Florida model.

“Almost unfair how beautiful and sexy you are,” a fourth social media user gushed over Cindy.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, just one day before her cupped crop top photo, Cindy got the pulses of her followers racing in a tiny little blue dress as she posed on the busy streets of Miami.

In the photo, Cindy looked like a blond bombshell while she strutted her stuff in the gown and showcased her killer legs for the camera, revealing that it may be wintertime, but that she has no problem rocking the sexy dress.

That photo was a popular one among Cindy Prado’s fans, and has earned the model more than 18,000 likes and over 300 comments to date.