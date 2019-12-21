Candice Swanepoel Unties Bikini Top For Sizzling Shower Photoshoot

Former Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel tantalized her 13.9 million Instagram followers with a sizzling shower photoshoot for her swimwear brand, Tropic of C. In the scandalous double Instagram update, Candice showed off her toned physique in a barely-there bikini.

In the first snap in the series, Candice stared straight at the camera for the seductive shot. The blond bombshell rocked a triangle-style bikini top that had the strings on the back untied and dangling down her toned stomach. Her back was completely bare, and water droplets from a showerhead above rained down on her. Candice paired the bikini top with simple bikini bottoms that had a tie on the side. Her toned physique was on full display in the minuscule bikini, which featured black strings and a mint green-and-black printed fabric.

Candice’s blond hair was slicked back in a wet style, and she rocked a sultry makeup look that emphasized the sexiness of the shoot. A hint of highlighter glimmered on her cheekbones and underneath her browbone, and her blue eyes were accentuated by smoky liner and shadow. Candice posed with her arms up around her body, covering up some of her chest.

In the second snap, Candice put her incredible body on full display. Though the bikini top was tied around her neck, the strings that should have been tied around her back continued to dangle down her sides. The choice to have the bikini top halfway untied made things seem a moment away from a wardrobe malfunction as Candice raised her arms to run her hands through her wet hair, the triangle tops of the bikini clinging to her chest. Her toned stomach and derriere were on full display in the ensemble, and the dim lighting gave the shoot a seductive feel.

Candice kept the caption simple, just clarifying that the suit was from her brand by tagging it and adding two emoji. Nonetheless, her followers absolutely loved the stunning snap, and the post received over 178,500 likes within just 14 hours. Many of Candice’s fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the sizzling shower shoot.

One fan called Candice “the most sensual and beautiful.”

Another fan said the photo was “incredibly beautiful, amazingly gorgeous and completely stunning.”

“Super! Stupendous! Magical! Extraordinary! Exquisite! Exciting! Treasure! Diamond!” another fan said, followed by a string of emoji.

Candice isn’t afraid to flaunt her enviable physique in skimpy swimwear from her brand and often uses her own toned body to showcase its minuscule swimwear. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the Tropic of C Instagram page shared a snap of Candice in a barely-there yellow thong bikini. The bombshell wore sandals and posed with a wooden walking stick in the middle of grassy surroundings for a stunning shot.