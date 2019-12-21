Ayesha Curry Stuns In Gorgeous & Seductive Snap From A CoverGirl Shoot

Celebrity foodie Ayesha Curry surprised her 6.8 million Instagram followers with a throwback snap that focused on her beauty. The picture was taken from a photoshoot Ayesha had with the makeup brand CoverGirl, who Ayesha worked for as a brand ambassador.

The picture showcased a bold look that had tons of great details. Ayesha rocked a vibrant pink shade on her plump lips, which were slightly parted as she stared straight at the camera. In the caption, she spilled to her fans that the specific shade, presumably by CoverGirl, was called “Thrill-seeker.” Her skin looked flawless, with expertly applied bronzer and highlighter to emphasize the angles of her face and add some dimension. She kept the rosy theme going in her eye makeup, opting for pink shades in her eyeshadow as well. The pink made her hazel eyes pop, and she added some drama to the look with voluminous lashes.

Ayesha’s bold brows were slightly hidden, as she rocked a modern style with blunt bangs that skimmed her brows, and her sleek, straight hair came to just below her collarbone. Ayesha posed with one hand resting on her cheekbone and chin, and her nails were done in a dark matte shade, with some embellishments on the nail of her ring finger. The tattoo on Ayesha’s forearm was visible as well.

The bombshell’s outfit was almost entirely cropped out of the frame, but fans could see a few pieces of gold fabric emerging from the bottom of the sizzling shot.

Ayesha’s followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot throwback snap that flaunted her beauty, and the post received over 164,900 likes within just one day. Singer Kelly Rowland even gave the post a like, and many of Ayesha’s fans opted to shower her with compliments in the comments section of the post.

“Yessss this is a look!” one fan said, followed by two heart-eye emoji.

Another follower loved the overall look, and commented, “Im getting Cleopatra vibes… gorgeous.”

“Omg!!!!! Love everything about this!! Slay wifey slay!!!” another fan added.

One follower left a cheeky comment that referenced Ayesha’s last name, and said, “Just A Dash of Curry Spice.”

While Ayesha shares plenty of snaps of her outfits, whether for date night or the red carpet, she also gives her eager Instagram followers sweet family updates. Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Ayesha and her husband, Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry, shared the matching tattoos they got in honor of their three children. The geometric designs were subtle and meaningful, and Ayesha’s fans loved the intimate update.