Kaley Cuoco Gets Wild At The Holiday Wrap Party For Her Latest Project

The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco thrilled her 5.8 million Instagram followers with a silly snap taken at the holiday wrap party for her latest project, The Flight Attendant. She was joined in the photo by actor Michiel Huisman, who she tagged in the caption.

In the picture, Kaley and Michiel appeared to be in a rustic bar or restaurant. A large wooden pillar advertising a drink was visible behind Kaley, and the table in front of her was covered in glasses and plates. Both Kaley and Michiel were in the middle of taking a bite of something, and Kaley wasn’t self-conscious about pulling a silly face for the camera.

Kaley’s outfit was simple yet chic, as she rocked a gray turtleneck sweater crafted from a thin material. The fabric clung to her curves, and she paired the top with some black bottoms that were mostly obscured as she sat at the table. Kaley’s blond locks were pulled up in a messy bun with a few strands framing her face in an effortless style. Michiel likewise rocked a casual look, wearing a patterned sweater.

In the caption of the post, Kaley gave her followers a bit of context, and confessed some of her wild activities during the wrap party. In addition to indulging in a lot of food and drink, and playing ping pong, Kaley admitted that “I might have danced on the bar.” Though some of her statements were likely hyperbolic, Kaley appeared to have had an absolute blast at the holiday wrap party.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the fun and carefree post, and it received over 42,800 likes within just one hour. Many of her fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on her Instagram update.

“This is such a mood,” one fan commented.

“You’re an inspiration, Kaley! Everything you do motivates me,” another fan added.

Loading...

One follower seemed a bit disappointed that Kaley didn’t share any footage of the bar dancing, and said, “I would watch you dancing on a bar lol.”

Many fans took the opportunity to wish Kaley a happy holiday season as well, and one even referenced Kaley’s fur babies, saying, “have a great holiday break! Love on your babies!!”

Kaley has been thrilling her followers with silly and adorable snaps on set and behind the scenes lately. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Kaley managed to find a bunny on the set of The Flight Attendant. The animal lover shared a snap with her followers in which she was snuggling the bunny, while the first assistant director on set watched her, waiting for her to get back to work.