Aussie Bombshell Jem Wolfie Gets On Her Knees In A White Swimsuit At The Beach

Australian bombshell Jem Wolfie stunned fans with a new picture and video on Instagram in which she sizzled in a white swimsuit. The video was made for the beverage company Bang Energy. The brand is famous for enlisting some of the most popular models on Instagram to shoot steamy videos to promote their product.

For the occasion, Jem stunned in a sporty white swimsuit. The hue made her sun-kissed skin glow with a tan no doubt earned from days relaxing on the Australian beach. The garment was cut from a trendy ribbed material, showing the star’s eye for fashion.

The top featured a low scooped neckline to show off Jem’s ample assets. It also sported a low scoop in the back, revealing a maximum amount of the stunner’s skin. Last but not least, the thong cut in the back of the swimsuit meant that little of the bombshell’s pert posterior was left to the imagination.

Jem kept the rest of her look simple, with just gold hoop earrings and a matching gold necklace as her accessories. Her makeup was fresh-faced so that her natural beauty shone through.

In the still shot, Jem got on her knees while in the ocean shallows. Stomach down, she then stretched towards the blue waters, so that her forearms were completely submerged. She sweetly had a huge smile for the pose.

The sultry shot earned over 118,000 likes and around 800 comments.

“You’re the best,” one fan raved, with a heart-eye emoji.

“Heaven on Earth,” added a second along with several fire emoji.

The accompanying video opened with Jem relaxing on a beach towel in the sand. It then clipped to the stunner from down under dancing by swaying her hips and teasingly tugging at the hem of her swimsuit. Jem then walked down the beach in a way that expertly showcased her derriere.

The next shot had Jem returning to the beach towel, this time while taking a long sip from her can of Bang Energy. The video then cut to Jem splashing in the surf, laughing as she sprayed water at the camera.

Loading...

Coming towards the end, Jem sat on the sand, knees up, as she took another sip of the beverage. The video then concluded with the can of Bang Energy in the sand.

The video won just shy of 60,000 likes and around 625 comments.

The vibe of the photo shoot and the video are very similar to another recent shot that sent pulses racing. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, the Aussie bombshell dropped jaws after getting wet while posing in the water in a bikini.