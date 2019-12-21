Gabrielle Union Looks Smoking-Hot In A Skimpy Black Bikini

Actress Gabrielle Union recently shared a sizzling double Instagram update with her 14.8 million Instagram followers. The photo was taken while she was on vacation in sunny Maui, Hawaii, and she included the location in the geotag of the post.

In the first snap from her update, Gabrielle posed while immersed in a pool. The shot was closely cropped so not much of her background was in the frame, but a structure was visible behind her, and some greenery peeked out from behind a fence towards the left of the frame. The focal point of the shot, however, was Gabrielle’s insane body.

The bombshell rocked a skimpy black bikini with white trim that left little to the imagination. The bikini was a simple triangle style, with thin strings going around her back and neck to connect the two small triangles of fabric covering her chest. The black fabric was actually a subtle snakeskin print, adding a sexy flair to the look.

Gabrielle’s long locks were done in braids, with a few gold beads scattered throughout. She kept the accessories simple, opting for a pair of round sunglasses with gold frames. Though the sunglasses obscured much of her face, Gabrielle appeared to be wearing little makeup, if any at all. Her lips were natural and slightly parted, giving the shot a seductive vibe.

For the second shot in the series, Gabrielle tantalized her followers with a snap taken from a different angle. She was still immersed in the water, which came up to her derriere, and she twisted her body slightly to showcase the back of the swimsuit. A single white string stretched across her back, finishing off the bikini top, and the bottoms flaunted her ample assets. Her long braids trailed down her back, reaching all the way to the water.

Gabrielle’s followers couldn’t get over how incredible she looked in the photo, and took to the comment section to share their thoughts. The smoking hot update received over 192,200 likes within just nine hours, including a like from pop star Normani.

“Yessss boo. I love it,” one follower commented.

Loading...

Another follower was captivated by all the skin that Gabrielle had exposed in the shot, and said “Sister your skin looks great.”

“Wow, mom and wife and HOT! What life’s about! Scoring it all!” another fan added.

“Work the skin, the hair, the attitude – work your beautiful self,” another follower said.

While her latest updates have been taken from Maui, just a few days ago, Gabrielle shared an Instagram update taken in the West Village of New York City. In those snaps, as The Inquisitr reported, Gabrielle rocked an ethereal white dress that showcased her toned legs to perfection.