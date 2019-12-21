Australian Bombshell Tarsha Whitmore Sizzles In A Plunging Black One-Piece In Bed

In her latest Instagram update, Australian bombshell Tarsha Whitmore dazzled her eager followers with a sizzling snap. The picture was taken while she was posed on a bed, and Tarsha’s ensemble left little to the imagination.

Tarsha took the photo in luxurious surroundings, with a standing tub visible in the background, as well as lush curtains on a track. The space was done in neutral tones and looked stunning. Tarsha posed in the middle of a bed covered in cozy-looking white linens, including a fluffy duvet. However, all the attention in the photo was likely on Tarsha’s incredible physique. The stunner from Australia rocked a one-piece black look from the brand Gooseberry Intimates. The ensemble was simple yet super-sexy. The one-piece featured a plunging neckline that showcased Tarsha’s cleavage and had high-cut sides that stretched over her hips, elongating her legs.

Rather than lying across on the bed, Tarsha knelt, showing off her toned thighs. She held a white coffee cup in her hands, although she joked in the caption that there was nothing actually in the cup — it was just being used as a prop in the photo.

Tarsha’s brunette locks tumbled over her chest in voluminous curls, and she kept her makeup subtle yet seductive. She rocked glossy lips and neutral eye makeup that accentuated her natural beauty. Her bronzed skin popped against the crisp white linens, and she looked absolutely gorgeous in the snap.

Tarsha didn’t specify exactly where the snap was taken, just including her frequent geotag of Gold Coast, Queensland.

Tarsha’s followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot look, and the post received over 8,900 likes within just two hours. Many of Tarsha’s fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the sizzling one-piece by Gooseberry Intimates.

“Absolutely gorgeous and sexy!” one fan said, followed by a string of emoticons including fire emoji.

Loading...

One follower got flirtatious in response to Tarsha’s cheeky caption, and commented, “you need a good man to make you a coffee baby.”

Another fan kept things simple, and just commented that Tarsha had a “perfect body.”

“Blessing to my soul,” one follower added.

Tarsha is constantly tantalizing her eager Instagram followers with sizzling snaps, and occasionally a sexy video. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Tarsha shared a smoking hot clip designed to showcase the brand Oh Polly. In the video, she rocked several mini dresses from the brand, which she dubbed to be her favorite clubbing outfits. The skimpy looks showcased Tarsha’s physique to perfection, and all had form-fitting silhouettes and revealing details.