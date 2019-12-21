Camille Grammer Says Lisa Rinna Is Lying About Reaching Out To Denise Richards Privately

Things just keep getting juicier and juicer between the women of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Rumors of a lackluster season might turn out to be absolutely false now that several of the cast members have engaged in an all-out Twitter war over the last week. Lisa Rinna first made headlines after calling out Denise Richards online for not attending a finale taping event at Dorit Kemsley’s house. Camille Grammer then slammed Lisa for not reaching out to Denise privately, given that she appeared to be absent because of a health scare. Lisa claimed she did reach out to Denise, telling Camille she was wrong. But now, Camille is saying that’s a total lie and knows that Lisa never reached out to their co-star.

“I was told Rinna did not reach out to her in private when she put it out there on [Instagram] and or Twitter,” Camille tweeted.

How Camille got that information is a mystery at this point, but some fans are suggesting Denise told her she never heard from Lisa. In a separate tweet, Camille also noted that she and Denise are cool this season after a fan questioned how their relationship was going. RHOBH fans will remember the beyond-awkward Season 9 reunion where Camille and Denise went at it several times, but now the women appear to be on good terms.

Shortly after claiming Lisa never reached out to Denise, Camille shared an article to her Twitter page from People Magazine which detailed the recent emergency surgery the Wild Things actress had to undergo for four hernias.

At this time, Lisa has not responded to Camille’s most recent claims, and Denise has also stayed silent on the behind-the-scenes drama. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, rumors suggest Denise will be at the center of a lot of the season’s drama, which has shocked fans, given her laid-back nature in Season 9.

Loading...

The Bold and the Beautiful actress hasn’t discussed anything on social media regarding recent feuds but has been posting about her health scare and is encouraging everyone to listen to their bodies. The actress admitted she should have sought help a long time ago but kept putting it off.

“I waited way too long & didn’t even tell my husband how bad I was feeling (I know it was stupid)… gotta always listen to our bodies & take care of ourselves,” Denise wrote on Instagram.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 is expected to debut in mid-2020 on Bravo.